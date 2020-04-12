Is Whataburger Open on Easter 2020? [Holiday Hours]

Craving a delicious Whataburger for Easter as a bit of comfort food during a shelter-at-home holiday? Then you’re in luck. Whataburger is open for business on Easter 2020. Whataburger is offering delicious meals for the holiday that you’ll definitely want to enjoy, although hours may be a little different than you’re used to due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Whataburger Is Open for Easter

Whataburger restaurants are open for business on Easter. In fact, the only holiday when Whataburger closes is Christmas Day. However, because of the coronavirus outbreak, some restaurants might have slightly different hours this time around.

A representative of Whataburger told Heavy about the changes to the store hours that are being implemented for the coronavirus outbreak: “Most Whataburger locations are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for curbside pickup and 24/7 for drive-thru and delivery. Hours vary by location.”

In a press release, Whataburger shared that you can order online and pick up your food curbside now (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.) if you prefer that to drive-thru or delivery. The press release reads, in part: “Whataburger has kicked off a temporary new curbside service. Instead of walking your order to your table, we’ll be walking to your car. This service is available between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. to guests who order online at Whataburger.com or on the Whataburger App.”

Here are the instructions for using the curbside service if that’s your preference. Remember that the drive-through and delivery options are also still available.

“To use Whataburger curbside service:

Between 8 a.m.-8 p.m., visit Whataburger.com or open your Whataburger App, available on the Apple Store and Google Play.

Select your preferred Whataburger location.

Create your online order just like you like it.

Select the Curbside pickup method when prompted.

When you arrive at your Whataburger, tell the employee at the curbside pickup area your name, and that you placed your order online.

You will be directed to the designated curbside parking spaces.

If you drive an oversized vehicle – such as an 18-wheeler or a firetruck – you can place an order online, park your vehicle nearby your Whataburger and walk up to our curbside employee to pick up your order. “

You can find your closest Whataburger near you by going to the homepage here and putting your address into the store locator. Or you can go directly to the store locator page here.

Whataburger isn’t shy about celebrating the holidays, including spring and Easter. This ad was shared two years ago and it still brings a smile.

And here’s a great one from 2015:

Whataburger recently shared some activities you can do at home to make the days more enjoyable.

In addition to Easter, the holidays on which Whataburger is open include New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Valentine’s Day, Presidents’ Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Good Friday, Mother’s Day, Memorial Day, Father’s Day, Independence Day, Columbus Day, Halloween, Veteran’s Day, Labor Day, Black Friday, Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and New Year’s Eve.

So in short, if you’re craving Whataburger for Easter today, then you’re in luck. You can order for curbside pickup, drive-through, or delivery.

READ NEXT: Daily COVID-19 Updates