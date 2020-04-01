Kailah Casillas & Boyfriend DJ Michael “Mikey P” Pericoloso Broke Up

Kailah Casillas is back on MTV’s The Challenge for another season, and many are wondering about her relationship status. Going into the season, Kailah was in a long-term relationship with DJ Michael “Mikey P” Pericoloso. The two started dating sometime in February 2017 and ended up moving in together.

In the trailer for Total Madness, fans can see a clip of Kailah making out with fellow contestant Stephen Bear, prompting speculation that she had cheated on Mikey P. After the show finished filming, fans noticed that Bear posted some videos on his Instagram story showing that Kailah was with him in the U.K.

Fans were quick to ask Mikey P if the two had broken up, prompting this exchange on social media:

Can we not make this a public spectacle? This is no ones business but ours. You act like I haven’t contacted you at all & that is not the case. I’ve told you time and time again that we will talk when you and I are both back in Vegas. That’s the last I’ll say on that. — Kailah (@kailah_casillas) November 24, 2019

In Mikey P’s tweet, he says “I have no idea what’s going on. Like at all. I’m as lost as you. Kailah and I have so many amazing times together over the past 3/4 years, I would never talk bad on any of that or her.”

he cheated on me the whole relationship. Mind ya business — Kailah (@kailah_casillas) February 7, 2020

In February 2020, Kailah came out and said that Mikey P had cheated on her throughout the relationship. Mikey P has not yet replied to those allegations.

When Kailah returned to the U.S., she moved to Florida and got an apartment with Challenge co-star Nany Gonzalez. She is now dating the British star of Ex on the Beach and Love Island, Sam Bird.

Kailah Has Competed in Multiple ‘Challenge’ Seasons, Making It to One Final on ‘Vendettas’

Kailah first appeared on Real World: Go Big or Go Home before making her Challenge debut on Invasion of the Champions. She didn’t make it too far but did a lot better when she returned for XXX: Dirty 30, almost reaching the finals. She did make the finals on Vendettas, finishing fourth overall.

Her last appearance on The Challenge before Total Madness was on Final Reckoning, the 32nd season of the show. She was disqualified after the first episode for an altercation with Melissa, allegedly over a series of tweets between the two where they accuse each other of cheating on their significant others, in Kailah’s case, Mikey P.

Melissa… I watched you with my own two eyes cheat on your boyfriend and try and get with multiple people wtf are you talking about lol you have no argument here — Kailah (@kailah_casillas) January 30, 2018

