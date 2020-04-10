Is Karen Gravano Still Together with Boyfriend Giovan “Storm”?

The last time viewers saw Mob Wives star Karen Gravano, it was probably with her boyfriend Giovan “Storm” on Mob Wives or Marriage Bootcamp, where couples go to fix their relationship problems. So are they still together? Its a little murky.

The couple does not have pictures of each other on their social media pages, nor did they issue a statement about whether or not they were still dating. Heavy.com reached out to Karen for comment, but did not immediately hear back. As noted on their bio for Marriage Bootcamp, Storm had a “tendency” to cheat.

Storm Never Wanted to be a Reality TV Star

In 2016, Karen told International Business Times she wanted to go on the show because it would be good for their relationship. “I think a big thing in our relationship is he was misunderstood. He’s very guarded because of television … he’s not a reality star; he didn’t want to be one,” she said. “So on Mob Wives he didn’t want to talk about the relationship and it came across like he was just rude and that’s very different than the way our relationship is at home.”

The most recent picture of Storm is from 2016 is when Karen was promoting their stint on Marriage Bootcamp.

Families of the Mafia, the new show that Karen is starring on, has been two years in the making. Karen is famously the daughter of Sammy “The Bull,” the former underboss for the Gambino crime family.

Sammy “The Bull” became an informant for the FBI and helped bring down dozens of mafiosos, most famously head boss John Gotti. Sammy “The Bull” testified against Gotti, confessed to being involved in 19 murders and running a 50-person ecstasy ring. Sammy was sentenced to 20 years in prison, and served most of his sentence before he was released in September 2017. He now lives away from New York, under the protection of the government.

Karen Doesn’t Run From Her Family’s History

One of the stereotypes Karen had to battle against the other women was that she and her family were “rats.” On Families of the Mafia, viewers will watch four Staten Island women who used to be associated with La Cosa Nostra as they try to stop their kids from making the same mistakes they did. That means Families of the Mafia will also follow Karen’s daughter, 20-year-old Karina Seabrook.

According to the New York Post, Gravano’s family wants her to move out West because they fear she could be in danger in New York. “There’s so much you don’t know,” Sammy “The Bull” tells Karen and Karina. “In New York, there could be problems for you. If there’s a problem, call me.”

Karen told Fox News it was a misconception that her reality TV shows “glorify” the organized crime. “The reality is that was our past,” she said. “We’re just trying to learn from our mistakes. And I’m not scared to talk about it. This is what happened. I’m not afraid to say I screwed up. I don’t want the same mistakes to be made by other people, especially those I love and care about.”

Don’t miss Families of the Mafia when the new docuseries premieres Thursday at 9 p.m. on MTV.

