Is Publix Open or Closed on Easter 2020? Are There Holiday Hours?

Happy Easter 2020! Whether you ran out of supplies at home or you just want to get something special for your Easter basket, you may need to get some last-minute supplies at a grocery store near you (while observing social distancing of course.) Or you may just be looking for a grocery delivery service today. If you’re thinking about Publix, they’re actually not a good option today. All Publix stores and pharmacies are closed on Easter 2020.

Publix Stores Are Closed Today

A representative for Publix spoke with Heavy about the store’s plans for Easter. They said: “Our stores are closed three days each year, which includes Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving and Christmas days. Historically, we have this time off in order to allow our associates an opportunity to spend time with family and friends. As we are in unprecedented times, we realize social distancing may change the way we celebrate, but we will remain closed for the holiday.”

Pharmacies are also closed today. Publix shared a message about the closing on its Facebook page.

Publix will resume its regular hours on Monday, April 13. All Publix locations have adjusted their regular hours in order to allow more time for restocking shelves and sanitation of the stores. On Monday (and every other day of the week), store hours are now from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This is different from what Publix does on New Year’s Eve and Day. On those holidays Publix is open, but often with limited hours depending on the store. On Christmas Eve Publix is open, but it’s closed on Christmas Day. Publix stores are also closed on Thanksgiving so employees can spend the holiday with family and friends. So Publix being closed on Easter actually isn’t unusual at all.

If you’re looking for stores that are open today, a good place to start is Walmart. All Walmart stores are open for Easter, but many are observing social distancing for the holiday.

Publix Coronavirus Precautions

Publix is taking a lot of precautions to help keep their customers and employees safe during these times. The stores are increasing social distancing measures and expanding its pharmacy hours to be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday-Friday (weekend hours vary by location.)

Publix aisles are now one-way to help increase social distancing and six-foot increments are marked at checkout. Managers can also limit the number of shoppers in a store at one time.

Publix has also designated specific hours for senior shoppers. Customers over the age of 65 can shop Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 7-8 a.m., and the pharmacy will open at 7 a.m. on those days to accommodate these customers too.

Publix also offers touch-free pay through the app, and the store welcomes most contactless cards and mobile pay apps. One customer wrote on Facebook: “I love the Publix app and Publix pay. It is so easy to make a shopping list that tells you where the items are located in the store (I personally don’t need this feature since I know where everything is until the store is reset and then I have to learn all over again 😉), take advantage of coupons available, and it provides a touch-free way to pay for my purchases. It’s free, convenient and easy!”

Refunds and exchanges are also suspended at this time in order to help improve safety for customers and associates alike.

