Roxanne Siordia, TJ Lavin's Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

TJ Lavin and Roxanne Siordia

TJ Lavin and Roxanne Siordia

Thomas Joseph Lavin, better known as TJ Lavin, has been the host of MTV’s The Challenge since the 11th season of the show, which was way back in 2005. Lavin is well-liked as a host of the show for speaking his mind about competitors who don’t give it their all or who give up on a challenge. In this season’s trailer, TJ says in a voice-over “I’m done with people skating by. The only way to make it into a final is to win an elimination.”

Although he’s a familiar face on The Challenge, fans may not be as familiar with his personal life. Here’s everything you need to know about Roxanne Siordia, TJ Lavin’s wife:

1. The Two Met on November 2, 2004 & Married 8 Years Later on the Same Day in 2012

TJ met Roxanne Siordia at an event on November 2, 2004 and they were together for 8 years before tying the knot in Las Vegas.

In an interview, TJ said “We always knew we wanted to get married on November 2 because that’s when we met. I knew I was gonna marry her the second I met her. We thought about doing it at the drive-thru but we couldn’t go through with it, so I said I was down for City Hall. Fancy weddings aren’t our thing.”

I used to make him tell me the story of the night we met all the time, I just loved reliving it. It really was love at first sight. It's been one hell of a roller coaster, tornado, circus and a bit of a shit show at times. But so far we've pulled through it all. I hate to use the term forever because it gets thrown around too much and I've seen people's forevers come and go. So we're living in the now, and I'm in love with every bit of it. As long as we work on our relationship today and each day after that, forever will be a given ✨ TJ and I got married at the court and had dinner at Roberto's tacos lol, so the only photos were some that our friend @czr_bmx took and some @people Magazine published! So I want to send a big thank you to our friend Chelsa @wayfaring.girl @chelsalynnphotography for our beautiful photos, more to come! She's new to Vegas and I want her to stay, so if you need a photographer, contact her!

On October 14, 2010, TJ Lavin, who is a BMX rider, crashed during an event and suffered critical injuries. He was rushed to the hospital and placed in a medically induced coma for nine days. He eventually made a full recovery, but he said that his accident put a lot of things into perspective.

He told People: “My coma… really messed up things. If you go in a coma it really messes with your social life, so don’t do it,” he laughed. “But when I got [through] my wreck… it opened my eyes, and we had to work on our relationship more and make it more of a priority. We had to find ourselves – [then] everything was cool.”

2. She Has a Daughter From a Previous Relationship

TJ Lavin is a proud stepfather to Raquel, Roxanne’s daughter from a previous relationship. It’s unclear who Raquel’s biological father is, but TJ has since formally adopted her. Roxanne posts a lot of pictures with her daughter on social media and the two appear to be really close.

On Raquel’s birthday, Roxanne posted on Instagram a heartfelt message: “Happy Birthday baby. I was just 18yrs old when I had my daughter and what an amazing journey it’s been growing up together. I’m so very proud of the woman you are! You will forever be my first love and my very best friend.”

Raquel is 21 years old and has attended hair styling school. According to her Instagram, she is a stylist who can do colors, cuts, makeup and extensions.

3. She Was Born August 28, 1980 & Lives in Las Vegas

The 40-year-old mother lives in Las Vegas with her family, but also enjoys being active and traveling. Her Instagram bio describes her as a “travel addict” and most of her pictures involve traveling, hiking, and activities like rock climbing.

On her website, she says she is an “IronMan athlete, marathon and trail runner.” She also has pictures of surfing, snowboarding and trail running so she’s definitely a well-rounded athlete.

4. She Is a Nutritionist & Follows a Vegan Lifestyle

This planet was here long before us and it'll be here long after us. But why on earth must we treat it like shit up until we leave it. The AMAZON rainforest is burning out of control, the ocean has plastic trash piles larger than Texas, animals are going extinct, domestic animals are brutally slaughtered for food and clothing, our air is polluted, our food is contaminated and so many people act like it's no big deal. Let's be the CHANGE this world needs. We can ALL do something and make a difference, every little bit adds up. Animal agriculture is doing so much damage to this planet, it's unbelievable! Are our taste buds more important than the health of this planet and everyone around us? People say they love nature and love animals, but the decisions they make everyday say otherwise. I should know, I was one of those people. All we can do is at least try! Yes, pizza/ice cream/burgers taste good. But are they worth killing animals and this planet over. There are so many options now. Your taste buds will change, I promise. Make little swaps each day, it truly does make a difference. My heart breaks when I read all this news, especially knowing that we have the power to change it. Think about the world we're leaving for our children 💔🌎

Roxanne became a certified fitness nutritionist in 2011 and also a certified health coach in 2013. She is a plant-based nutritionist and a vegan and runs her own business called All Things Plant Based.

On her website, she offers health and fitness coaching through services like nutrition consulting, meal planning and a meal prep service. She also offers fitness classes that are “a mix of strength training, metabolic conditioning, HIIT, weightlifting, running and core work.” Her fitness class members are also part of the social club which gets together for “travel, hiking, races and local community activities.”

5. She Has Done a Fair Bit of Modeling in the Past

You definitely get smarter as you get older (hopefully). I've also gotten a lot more cautious, especially if anyone has seen me ride my bicycle lately! Every piece of safety equipment on and riding the safest places I can find lol! But what I've lost over the years is this girl's fearlessness! Youth is such a beautiful thing! Fear and doubt rarely crept into my mind back then. I did whatever, whenever, without anything holding me back. I need a little bit of that these days. There's some projects I'm dreaming of but I'd be lying if I said it wasn't scary. But we shouldn't let fear stop us from pursuing something that we love. Just some thoughts that are going through my head and also feeling old AF as I look at this photo 😂

Roxanne has done some modeling in the past. In 2011, she was a participant in the Flex Bikini Model Search. She was also one of the babes on MX vs. ATV: Untamed. In her interview about her appearance on MX vs. ATV, she said: “I grew up riding dirt bikes, quads, sandrails and always had 4-wheel-drive trucks.”

