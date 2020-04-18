Shawn Mendes’ House: Where the Singer Calls Home

Shawn Mendes’ house is just one of many that fans are getting a glimpse into during the One World: Together at Home primetime special, which is raising awareness and funds for those battling the COVID-19 pandemic. Here is what we know about where the young Canadian singer/songwriter calls home — though the one that he is staying in during the quarantine is not his full-time home.

Mendes Lives in a Toronto High Rise

Back in November 2019, Mendes was chatting with his fans on Twitter and one of them asked him, “How cozy is your apartment [right now] on a scale of 1-10?” He replied with a beautiful photo of his apartment captioned, “This cozy.”

The photo shows a breathtaking view of the Toronto skyline, a couch that looks super comfy, and a chair in the corner with his guitar perched on it.

However, that is not where Mendes is spending his quarantine. In an Instagram Live video on March 20, he and girlfriend Camila Cabello performed a concert for their fans and they are clearly in a warm climate together, which leads us to believe they are at Cabello’s house in Los Angeles. According to Variety, Cabello purchased her house in the Hollywood Hills in May 2019 for $3.38 million. It is a 3500 square foot mansion with four bedrooms, four bathrooms, an open floor plan, and an outdoor space with a small pool.

Shawn Mendes with Camila Cabello Instagram Live | March 20, 2020Shawn Mendes with Camila Cabello Instagram Live | March 21, 2020 2020-03-21T00:15:56.000Z

During the video, they told their fans, “Welcome to the Together at Home series put on by Global Citizen and the World Health Organization … We are going to sing you a couple of songs today because social distancing doesn’t have to be boring. This is a crazy time and we’re all gonna come out of this together. We’re gonna pull through. And we’re going to try and connect and make each other smile in the meantime.”

Mendes and Cabello have been holed up in her home for several weeks now, but they go live on Instagram all the time to share things with their fans and to help everyone feel connected.

Mendes’ Foundation Is Helping With COVID-19 Relief

In an Instagram post on March 24, Mendes writes, “The @ShawnFoundation and I have been working to find ways to best support COVID-19 relief efforts and to direct our resources to where we can make a difference. We’ve made a donation to @sickkidssvs hospital this week to help support the urgent screening and prevention of COVID-19 in my hometown of Toronto. For the next month, all donations to The Shawn Mendes Foundation will go towards SickKids Hospital and relief efforts around the world by the @WHO.”

The primetime One World: Together at Home special will air on ABC, CBS, and NBC, plus all of their affiliate stations: Bravo, E!, MSNBC, NBC News, Syfy, USA, ABC News, Freeform, Nat GEO, BET, MTV, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Paramount Network, POP, TV Land, and VH1 in the U.S.; Bell Media networks and platforms in Canada; and on BBC One internationally on Sunday, April 19.

READ NEXT: How to Live Stream ‘One World: Together at Home’ Online