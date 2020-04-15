‘Survivor: Winners at War’ Live Recap & Elimination Spoilers for Episode 10

On the latest Survivor: Winners at War episode, it’s time to get your hankies out because it’s the episode with loved ones visiting the castaways. And this time, everyone’s kids to visit too!

The producers must have decided that that made for such a good moment with Dan Spilo last season, they had to continue it for this season — even though Spilo ended up having to be removed from the game.

So let’s all get ready to cry together. Follow along here with our live recap but be warned of elimination spoilers. All times Eastern.

Also, if you’ve been wondering what Survivor is going to do for its live finale, CBS announced this week that it will be a virtual finale where host Jeff Probst stages a reunion via computer video feed. They also announced that after the three-hour Survivor finale on May 13, the next season of The Amazing Race will begin airing in the same time slot the following week, on May 20.

Survivor: Winners at War airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

READ NEXT: ‘Survivor’s’ Jonathan Penner Reveals Wife Stacy’s ALS Diagnosis on the Show