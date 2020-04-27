The Voice 2020 Live Shows Start Next Week According to TV Schedule

NBC’s The Voice is airing a new episode titled “Road to Live Shows” tonight, April 27. The episode is a recap of the season so far and features highlights of each of the contestants, and the live shows will start next week, on Monday, May 4.

According to TV Guide and NBC’s site, The Voice will begin live shows next week, and there will be two new episodes. The first will feature the Top 17 performances and comments from the judges, and the second new episode, which will air on Tuesday, will feature the results from Monday’s show and end with the announcement of the Top 9 contestants.

ABC’s American Idol made TV history last night, on April 26, 2020, when it became the first U.S. competition program broadcast entirely from the homes of judges and contestants, and it looks as though The Voice will be following suit next week.

The ‘Live’ Shows Will Begin Next Week

With The Knockout rounds officially over, The Voice has to move on to the next rounds of the competition, which include the live shows that normally air over a three-week period, and they usually air live coast-to-coast.

Blake Shelton recently remarked that they’d have to do The Voice in the same way as American Idol to Jimmy Fallon during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“Obviously the live shows are coming up in just a matter of weeks. Especially in L.A. we’re not going to be ready to, you know, have events again,” Shelton told Fallon. “It’s gonna be crazy. We’re gonna have to coach like this, it’s just gonna have to be worked out this way, it’s gonna be nuts.”

When asked if Shelton had a plan for the way The Voice will work, he replied “I think they do,” and remarked that he wasn’t tech-savvy and was going to have his longtime girlfriend Gwen Stefani’s brother set up the computer for him.

There Are Three Weeks of Live Shows

So far, The Voice has only aired on Monday nights for this season, but that will change next week when the Top 17 performers sing for the votes to get through to the next round. There will be a results episode airing on Tuesday that will reveal the Top 9 contestants for this season.

According to coach John Legend, The Voice only had three weeks of live shows planned in the first place, so if the schedule stays the same, then the finale will air before the end of May.

“There were only three weeks of live shows planned and those were for May,” Legend told the Associated Press in March. “So who knows what we’ll do? I don’t know if we’ll be able to do them without an audience. I haven’t spoken to the producers about what the plans are.”

The interview took place early last month, and the schedule has become much more concrete though the official date for the finale has yet to be announced.

