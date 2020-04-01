It looks like Rick and Morty is continuing its wonderful April Fools’ tradition. We might not have gotten a new episode for April 1, but we did get a new trailer and a return date for the second half of Season 4. So all those rumors that Season 4 was delayed were wrong. The show is coming back sooner than you might think.

Rick and Morty is returning on Sunday, May 3 at 11:30 p.m. Eastern.

Here’s the trailer.

VideoVideo related to watch: ‘rick and morty’ new trailer & season 4 return date 2020-04-01T02:05:17-04:00

The trailer looks epic and the new series couldn’t have been better timed. With people locked inside a quarantine and dealing with a coronavirus outbreak, it’s nice to have something to look forward to for a change.

If you missed the Samurai short that was released just a few days before this epic trailer, here it is below.

VideoVideo related to watch: ‘rick and morty’ new trailer & season 4 return date 2020-04-01T02:05:17-04:00

There were rumors that Rick and Morty might have been delayed, but those rumors ended up not being true. And we pretty much already knew that, based on what was shared about the rest of the season before the hiatus.

Rick and Morty finished its first half of Season 4 in December with an episode called Rattlestar Ricklactica. We didn’t get any word about when the show was returning until April 1.

Before this exciting announcement, we knew that Season 4 was going to have a total of 10 episodes and the first five already aired in 2019. The second half was airing sometime in 2020, but Adult Swim didn’t reveal exactly when until today.

The only thing Adult Swim officially announced before today was a tweet on December 16 promising that new episodes for Season 4 would return in 2020.

However, we had other clues about the rest of the season’s fate from other sources. In an interview with Collider in late November, Spencer Grammer (who voices Summer) said:

We have, I think, two more episodes airing in this chunk. And then we have another five coming out eventually, sooner than later. And then we also have, I know they’re working on season five. I hope we do get to explore more from her background and the future and just in general.”

Grammer confirmed there will be 10 episodes total. In the interview, she also said that she has already recorded for Episode 10, but they would be “revising and then re-writing certain things.”

Still, knowing they had already gotten through an initial recording for the Season 4 finale was enough to know that we should be getting the rest of the season fairly soon.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in July 2019, Justin Roiland said that Season 4 would be 10 episodes long. Then on November 10, just a few hours before the first episode premiered, Roiland officially announced on Twitter that there would be 10 episodes total in the season.

Finally. Season four premieres tonight! We have 10 episodes! First 5 start tonight! Sunday nov 10th at 11:30 PM E/P Only on Adult Swim pic.twitter.com/GjcpfHNu49 — Justin Roiland (@JustinRoiland) November 10, 2019

Before the Samurai episode, we were also treated to a fun Pringles ad that had a dark turn.

VideoVideo related to watch: ‘rick and morty’ new trailer & season 4 return date 2020-04-01T02:05:17-04:00

The new commercial feels a lot like an episode, except it ended on a cliffhanger. In the commercial, Rick realizes that he and Summer were taken and put in a Pringles commercial. He was warned it might happen and they wouldn’t be able to get out. Now they’re being attacked by Pringles robots dressed to look like Morty. When the ad ends, Rick is screaming as the Morty robots overwhelm and attack him.

But now, we finally know when the next real episode is going to premiere, and it won’t be a short or a commercial. It’s just a little more than a month away.