Rise Up New York Lineup of Performers & Celebrities

Tonight on CNBC and all New York City TV stations, Tina Fey will host a star-studded Rise Up New York! telethon event. The event was organized by iHeartMedia and New York’s largest poverty-fighting organization, Robin Hood.

The event will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. ET on Monday, May 11 and will air nationally on CNBC and locally for New Yorkers on all broadcast stations as well as New York Spectrum 1 and News 12.

The event is also to be streamed on all local iHeartMedia and Entercom radio stations in addition to streaming on SiriusXM nationally.

“New York City is at the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic. This crisis has created a whole new set of challenges for the millions of New Yorkers who already struggled to make ends meet,” said Robin Hood CEO Wes Moore in a statement. “This is a moment where we must all come together and rise up together as a community in support of our neighbors and in support of one another.”

Celebrities and Public Figures Will Join the Event

Tina Fey will not be the only celebrity at Rise Up New York!. The comedian and actor will be joined by some of the city’s biggest musicians, actors, comedians, chefs and other celebrities.

The live-streamed telethon event will include performances by the following artists:

Bon Jovi

Billy Joel

Mariah Carey

Sting

Additional guests who will appear during the hour-long event include:

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

Angie Mar

Jennifer Lopez

Barbra Streisand

Ben Platt

Bette Midler

Mayor Bill de Blasio

Chris Rock

Christopher Jackson

Idina Menzel

Jimmy Fallon

Cynthia Erivo

Jake Gyllenhaal

Robert De Niro

Spike Lee

Sutton Foster

Trever Noah

New York Giants Super Bowl champions Eli Manning, Michael Strahan, Justin Tuck and Phill Simms

It’s possible that there will be guests that have yet to be announced on official channels who will make an appearance during the telethon as well.

The Goal Is To Raise Funds For Robin Hood’s Relief Efforts

Since New York City is at the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, the crisis has created challenges for millions of New Yorkers, and the goal is to raise funds for the Robin Hood relief efforts.

All of the donations will go toward providing food, shelter, cash assistance, health and mental health, legal services and educational support for the city’s most vulnerable during the coronavirus outbreak.

Rise Up New York! is executive produced by Alex Coletti Productions and John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises at iHeartMedia, along with talent producers Casey Patterson and Rick Krim.

According to the Robin Hood website, they have been finding, fueling and creating the most impactful, scalable solutions to lift families out of poverty in New York City for over 30 years. They partner with over 250 nonprofits to support food, education, housing, workforce development, legal services and more.

Rise Up New York! airs at 7:00 p.m. EST on Monday, May 11, 2020. Donations raised will go directly to supporting the work of front-line organizations service the city’s most vulnerable during the coronavirus and its aftermath.

