‘Solar Opposites’ Episode 1 Voice Cast: Here Are the Special Guests

The new Hulu series Solar Opposites features a lot of voice cast who are going to sound really familiar to you. But just as with shows like Rick and Morty, there are special guests for every episode too. Here’s a look at the special guest voice cast for Episode 1.

Solar Opposites has a few cast members who are consistently voicing series regulars from episode to episode. They include the following people.

Justin Roiland voices Korvo (and that’s why Korvo sounds so much like Rick from Rick and Morty.)

Thomas Middleditch voices Terry. He’s perhaps best known for playing Richard Hendricks on Silicon Valley. His other credits include B Positive, Zombieland: Double Tap (Flagstaff), Bob’s Burgers (Alex), Drunk History, Penn Zero (Penn), and more.

Sean Giambrone voices Yumyulack. His credits include The Goldbergs (Adam), Harley Quinn (voice of Joshua), Big Hero 6 (voice of Richardson Mole), The Loud House, The Secret Life of Pets 2 (Cotton voice), Tangled the Series (voice of Teenage Eugene), Clarence (voice of Jeff Randall), and more.

Mary Mack voices Jesse. Her credits include Golan the Insatiable (voice of Dylan), Trover Saves the Universe (Doopy and Answering Machine Mom’s voices), Aqua Teen Hunger Force (Zaffy in 2013 episode), and more.

Special Guests

So which actors were special guests for Episode 1? According to the credits, the following people were part of the episode.

Gideon Adlon is in this episode. She was Becca on The Society, Tracy on American Crime, and was also on Criminal Minds, When We Rise, Girl Meets World, Day by Day, and more.

Jon Barinholtz is in this episode. His credits include Superstore (Marcus), Alone Together, Veep, The Oath, Director’s Cut, The Mindy Project, Key and Peele, Dumb and Dumber To (Inventor No. 3), Outsourced, New Girl, and numerous other shows.

Tom Kenny is in this episode. His voice is perhaps best known for SpongeBob SquarePants, where he voiced SpongeBob, Gary, and others. His other credits include Samurai Jack (Scaramouche), Talking Tom and Friends (Hank/Jeremy/and more), Paradise PD (Dan and others), Rick and Morty (Tour guide, Squanchy, Shadow Jacker, Million Ants, and more), Loway and Mr. Hand, Where’s Waldo?, Final Space, Niko and the Sword of Light, 3Below, American Dad! (Eric Jermesian III, Mr. Rick, and more), Victor & Valentino, Guardians of the Galaxy, The Powerpuff Girls, and much more.

Sagan McMahan is in this episode.

Rob Schrab is in this episode.

Kari Wahlgren voiced the teacher in the episode. Her many credits include Cleopatra in Space (Callie’s voice and others), Rick and Morty (Jessica’s voice and others), DC Super Hero Girls (Zatanna’s voice and others), DuckTales (Roxanne’s voice and others), Lego City Adventures (Daisy’s voice), The Rocketeer (Harley’s voice and others, Costume Quest (Oona’s voice and others), The Loud House, Carmen Sandiego, Archibald’s Next Big Thing, Spirit Riding Free, The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, and much more.

Gary Anthony Williams is also in this episode. His past credits include The Crew (Chuck Stubbs), American Dad! (security guard, battle rapper, and more), Star Wars Resistance (Kragan Gorr and more voices), The Neighborhood (Ernie), Bless the Harts (Leonard voice), Bob’s Burgers, Robot Chicken, The Lion Guard (Mufasa voice), Puppy Dog Pals, Star vs. the Forces of Evil, SuperMansion, I’m Sorry, and more.

