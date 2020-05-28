What Time & Date Is ‘Space Force’ on Netflix?

Netflix’s next great hit, Space Force, is about to premiere. If you’re wanting to start watching right away while you’re sheltering at home, you should know that the new series is going to be online sooner than you might expect. Here is when you can watch Space Force different time zones on Netflix.

‘Space Force’ Premieres on Friday, May 29

Space Force will premiere on Netflix on Friday, May 29. Like most Netflix series, all the episodes will drop at once. The episodes will premiere at 12:01 a.m. Pacific (3:01 a.m. Eastern) on Friday.

The series is debuting on Netflix all across the world and episodes will drop at the same time, no matter where you live. Here’s a look at when it will release in different time zones in the United States, depending on where you live.

Release Times in the U.S. (May 29)

12:01 a.m. Pacific

1:01 a.m. Mountain

2:01 a.m. Central

3:01 a.m. Eastern

9:01 p.m. Honolulu (May 28)

10:01 p.m. Juneau, Alaska (May 28)

In other words, if you are planning to watch Space Force and you’re on the West Coast, you might be up late enough to catch an episode or two before you go to sleep. It’ll be releasing pretty late in other parts of the continental U.S., though. If you’re in Hawaii or Alaska, you’ll have plenty of time to binge some episodes as part of your prime-time viewing.

Previews & More Details

Here’s the official synopsis from Netflix:

A decorated pilot with dreams of running the Air Force, four-star general Mark R. Naird (Steve Carell) is thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force. Skeptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and a colorful team of scientists and “Spacemen” are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total space dominance. From co-creators Carell and Greg Daniels (The Office), SPACE FORCE is a new kind of workplace comedy, where the stakes are sky high and the ambitions even higher. John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Ben Schwartz also star, alongside co-stars Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Alex Sparrow and Don Lake. Howard Klein/3Arts (The Office) serves as executive producer, with Daniels as showrunner.

Here’s the official trailer from Netflix for Space Force.

Heavy was able to see screeners for the entire season early and without giving any spoilers, I’ll say that it’s definitely worth your time to watch. It’s funny, lighthearted while hitting on serious notes when needed, and is a great distraction from the pandemic and craziness in the world around us right now.

The cast for Space Force includes:

Steve Carell as Gen. Mark Naird

Owen Daniels as Obie Hanrahan

Noah Emmerich as Kick Grabaston

John Malkovich as Dr. Adrian Mallory

Tawny Newsome as Angela Ali

Ben Schwartz as F. Tony Scarapiducci

Diana Silvers as Erin Naird

Alex Sparrow as Yuri ‘Bobby’ Telatovich

Jessica St. Clair as Kelly King

Fred Willard as Fred Naird

Jimmy O. Yang as Dr. Chan Kaifang

Don Lake as Brad Gregory

Hector Duran as Julio

Lisa Kudrow as Maggie Naird

Jane Lynch as Joint Chief of the Navy

And more

This is a great series and it premieres on May 29.

