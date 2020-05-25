Taco Bell’s Memorial Day Hours 2020: Is It Open or Closed?

Are you wanting to grab a bean burrito or taco for Memorial Day at Taco Bell? Whether you just need a little extra food as a snack or you prefer having your entire Memorial Day meal hosted by Taco Bell, you may be wondering if Taco Bell is open on Memorial Day 2020. We have good news. Most locations are expected to be open today on May 25, 2020.

Keep in mind that individual store hours and policies may vary because of the coronavirus pandemic. Some stores may be open for more limited hours in certain locations or have other policies in place for safety purposes. It’s best to check with your local store for specific policies.

Most Taco Bell Locations Are Open for Memorial Day But Hours Can Vary

Taco Bells are typically open on Memorial Day. However, as with any holiday, the chain doesn’t guarantee store closures or hours. It’s up to each individual restaurant when they operate for the holidays. In the past, a Taco Bell representative has told Heavy that for major holidays: “Holiday hours vary by location; we encourage customers to ask their local restaurants about potential closures.”

This also means that if your local Taco Bell is open, they might have shorter hours for the holiday. Although Taco Bell lists many of its open and closing hours on its website here, Memorial Day is not listed.

Click here to find your closest Taco Bell and see its hours today. Or go here to see a full list of locations per state.

Taco Bell Menu & Coronavirus Precautions

One of Taco Bell’s popular options right now is the At-Home Taco Bar. It includes eight flour tortillas, 12 crunchy taco shells, seasoned beef, nacho chips, nacho cheese sauce, and more. It feeds up to six people. You can order ahead for pickup or order for delivery.

Taco Bell’s New Items on the menu include the Taco & Burrito Cravings Pack with 4 tacos and 5 beefy layer burritos, the Burrito Cravings Pack with 3 shredded chicken burritos and 3 beefy 5 layer burritos, the Nachos Cravings Pack, the Chalupa Cravings Pack, the Triplelupa (at some stores), the Tripleupa Box (at some stores), the Pineapple Whip Freeze, and the Pineapple Freeze.

Of course, you can still get your favorite menu items too, including tacos, burritos, sides, drinks, quesadillas, nachos, combos, party packs, the Value Menu, and specialty items like the Chalupa Supreme, Crunchwrap Supreme, Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme, Cheesy Gordita Crunch, Mexican Pizza, Power Menu Bowls, Black Bean Quesarito, Cheesy Roll Up, Soft Taco Supreme, Spicy Tostado, Steak Quesadilla, Quesarito, Chicken Quesadilla, Beefy Fritos Burrito, and more.

This week, Taco Bell announced that it’s hiring 30,000 employees this summer while continuing to adhere to COVID-19 precautions, ABC 7 reported. This includes new positions to help with responses to the pandemic, such as helping to keep drive throughs running smoothly, managing delivery, mobile orders and curbside pickup, helping with sanitation, and more.

Taco Bell currently has many procedures in place for the pandemic, including temperature checks, mask and glove requirements, and contactless options. In April, Taco Bell implemented seven enhanced safety steps in its restaurants, including contactless service and payment, requiring employees to wear gloves, sealing every order, industry-leading sanitization standards, a dedicated cleaning role, employee temperature checks, and extra sanitization options for customers (including sanitizing stations in the dining room and an individual wipe with every drive-through order). You can read more here.

