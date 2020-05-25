Target Memorial Day Hours 2020: Are Stores Open or Closed?

It’s Memorial Day 2020 and as you’re thinking about your grocery needs, you may be wondering what Target’s hours are near you today. Whether you’re wanting to visit in person or get your groceries delivered, Target can be a good solution. Target still has a lot of changes in place due to the coronavirus outbreak, but the stores are open today. Here’s the latest information.

Keep in mind that individual store hours and policies may vary because of the coronavirus pandemic. Some stores may be open for more limited hours in certain locations or have other policies in place for safety purposes. It’s best to check with your local store for specific policies.

Target Is Open for Memorial Day

Although Target closed on many holidays, the store is open for Memorial Day today, just like it was open for Mother’s Day earlier this month. According to Target’s website, all stores are still closing by 9 p.m.

Target’s opening hours may vary by location and region. To see your local store’s hours, visit the store finder here. In Austin, Texas, for example, many stores are open at 8 a.m. In New York City and Los Angeles, many stores are open either 8 a.m. or 7 a.m. So it’s best to check opening hours just to be sure.

Target has a number of Memorial Day sales listed on its website here if you’re wanting to shop. They include up to 25% off furniture, up to 50% off select bedding, up to 20% off mattresses, up to 50% off beach towels, up to 25% off patio items, and kitchen deals, floor care deals, and storage deals. Many of these Memorial Day sales are only good through Monday.

You can also see Target’s weekly ad here. Stores are offering 20% off select food and beverages for Circle members through Monday, along with many other great deals you won’t want to miss.

Coronavirus Safety Measures

On April 2, Target announced a number of safety measures it is taking for COVID-19. They’re be providing non-surgical face masks and gloves for team members and are monitoring the number of people in their stores to maintain social distancing. Their other special measures include monitoring and metering guest access, quantity limits on high-demand items, plexiglass shields at checkout, and reminders for social distancing. Checklanes are being cleaned after each guest transaction and some checklanes are rotated to allow for deep-cleaning.

The store also has dedicated hours for vulnerable guests. The first hour that stores are open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays are reserved for guests over 65, pregnant women, and those who are vulnerable or at-risk per CDC guidelines. CVS pharmacies in the stores will also be open during those hours to help vulnerable guests get prescriptions. Product limits will still apply.

In addition, food sampling is no longer available in stores, and Starbucks cafes and fitting rooms are closed for the time being. (But guests can use fitting rooms for nursing if requested.) Target has also stopped giving guests reusable bags out of an abundance of caution. Local bag fees are being waived.

Target is doing a lot to help keep employees and customers safe.

