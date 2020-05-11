Comedian and actress Tina Fey is the host of the May 11, 2020 Rise Up New York! special, and she’ll be hosting the special from her home. Fey, her husband and her kids live in a New York City penthouse.

The event will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. ET on Monday, May 11, and will air nationally on CNBC and locally for New Yorkers on all broadcast stations as well as New York Spectrum 1 and News 12. The event is also to be streamed on all local iHeartMedia and Entercom radio stations in addition to streaming on SiriusXM nationally.

Fey is married to pianist and composer Jeff Richmond, and they have two daughters together. Alice was born in September 2005 and Penelope Athena was born in August 2011. The couple purchased a $3.4 million apartment on the Upper West Side in New York City in April 2009.

Fey Purchased an Additional Apartment in 2016

VideoVideo related to tina fey’s house: where her husband & kids call home 2020-05-11T18:00:15-04:00

Fey and her husband may have purchased an apartment together in 2009, but they expanded from that single Upper West Side apartment in 2016.

In January 2016, the New York Observer reported that Fey had purchased a $9.5 million apartment. The new condo has four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms, and it was located directly above another unit the star already owned, meaning she was able to use the apartment to create a duplex.

It’s worth noting that Fey’s character on the TV show 30 Rock, Liz Lemon, did the same thing in the show.

The asking price for Fey’s new home was $7.5 million, but the higher sale price most likely came about because there were plans to combine their units. This creates a ten-room apartment with a private elevator landing and two fireplaces. The apartment is located in a 13-story prewar building. There is a gallery of photos of the neighboring residence available online.

Fey Has Been Filming at Home Due to COVID-19

VideoVideo related to tina fey’s house: where her husband & kids call home 2020-05-11T18:00:15-04:00

Because of the global coronavirus pandemic, Fey has been filming her hosting gigs and guest spots from the comfort of her own home. Last weekend, Fey was a guest on Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update segment, and tonight, she will be hosting the Rise Up New York! special from her home.

During the Weekend Update, Fey said she’s doing well at home during the New York City quarantine and has been trying to look at the positives as well as what really matters in her life.

“For example, I’m getting to spend so much more time with my passwords,” she said. “Apple ID, Hulu, Nintendo, Slack, Zoon, Google Hangouts, Spectrum Cable, Amazon, that other stupid Amazon app for watching things. All my passwords are a little bit different and beautiful in their own way and I see that now. Also my kids are here.”

Fey previously starred on SNL from 1997-2006 and co-anchored the Weekend Update segment alongside costars Jimmy Fallon and Amy Poehler. Rise Up New York! airs at 7:00 p.m. EST on Monday, May 11, 2020. Donations raised will go directly to supporting the work of front-line organizations service the city’s most vulnerable during the coronavirus and its aftermath.

READ NEXT: Jerry Stiller’s Children & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know