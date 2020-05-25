Walmart Memorial Day Hours 2020: Is It Open or Closed?

It’s Memorial Day 2020 and as you’re thinking about your grocery needs and supplies that are on your list, you may be wondering what Walmart’s hours are near you today. Whether you’re wanting to visit yourself, get your groceries delivered, knowing the hours can be helpful. Walmart still has a lot of changes in place due to the coronavirus outbreak, but the stores are open today for Memorial Day. Here’s the latest information.

Keep in mind that individual store hours and policies may vary because of the coronavirus pandemic. Some stores may be open for more limited hours in certain locations or have other policies in place for safety purposes. It’s best to check with your local store for specific policies.

Walmart 24 Hour Stores Are Open 7 AM to 8:30 PM

Walmart is open for Memorial Day 2020 and the hours are still limited. Back on March 15, Walmart changed its store hours due to the coronavirus outbreak and then on March 19, they limited the hours a little more. These hours are still in place, according to Walmart’s latest update on its website.

All 24-hour stores and most other Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets are open from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. every day, unless the store already operated fewer hours regularly. And yes, this includes Memorial Day. So if you’re used to your Walmart being open 24 hours, you’ll need to adjust your shopping expectations today.

There’s one exception: stores that were already opening for fewer hours than 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. If stores’ regular hours involved opening later or closing earlier, then those stores will maintain those hours. (For example, a store that operated from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. won’t be changing its hours.)

Through the end of May, Walmart is hosting senior shopping hours every Tuesday for customers aged 60 or older, one hour before the stores open. Pharmacies and vision centers are also open during senior shopping hours.

For the store hours near you, see the store finder.

Expect to see other changes, as many Walmarts have new requirements and procedures in place for COVID-19. This includes installing sneeze guards at pharmacy and register checkouts, having floor decals to help maintain social distancing, and having a clearly designated entrance and exit for social distancing. The number of people in the store is being limited to no more than five for every 1,000-square-feet (which is about 20% of a store’s regular capacity.) On April 20, Walmart also began requiring associates to wear masks or other face coverings. Customers are encouraged to do the same.

To see Walmart’s Memorial Day specials, visit their home page here. They have numerous specials, including discounts on swimwear, outdoor finds from $20 and up, up to 20% off some outdoor toys and playhouses, and savings on electronics, like a Samsung 4K TV. They also still have savings for graduation gifts if you’re still needing to pick those up too. Other specials include up to 45% off patio furniture, mattresses from $79, specials on laptops and computers and AirPods, and clothing discounts too so you can get deals on the latest summer fashion. Specials may vary by location.

