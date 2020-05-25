Whole Foods’ Memorial Day Hours 2020: Is It Open or Closed?

Is Whole Foods open for Memorial Day 2020? If you’re needing to do some shopping or order some groceries via delivery today, then you’re in luck. Most Whole Foods stores are open today with adjusted hours.

Most Whole Foods Stores Are Open Today for Memorial Day

Yes, most Whole Foods stores are open today for Memorial Day. But hours are adjusted because of the pandemic. Most Whole Foods stores are closing up to two hours earlier than their regular schedules, so team members can restock shelves, sanitize, and rest before the next day.

Whole Foods notes on its site: “At Whole Foods Market stores, we’re adjusting our hours of operation to better serve our communities. Please check our store finder page for your store’s updated hours.”

To see your local store’s hours for Memorial Day, visit https://www.wholefoodsmarket.com/stores. Just enter your ZIP code or city and state and you’ll get a list of locations near you.

Each location will list the hours it is open on Memorial Day, along with the time that guests who are 60+ can start shopping if early shopping is available in your region. If you click on your particular store, you’ll also get to see directions, grocery delivery options, deals and sales, and store details.

It’s also important to check your local store’s hours because they can change. Whole Foods notes on its website: “Some Whole Foods Market stores will operate on limited hours or close to the public in order to focus on fulfilling delivery orders and better serve the community.”

Delivery & Grocery Pickup

Many Whole Foods stores are working with grocery delivery services right now, including Amazon Prime Now. If you’re a Prime member, you can get free delivery through Prime Now, as long as delivery windows are available in your region.

If you’re interested in grocery pickup instead, go here to see if the Whole Foods near you offers grocery pickup. (Note that the first hour of grocery pickup is also reserved for customers who are 60 or older, have disabilities, or are defined as high-risk by the CDC.)

Whole Foods notes: “We are partnering with Amazon in expanding capacity to service more Prime Members with free, two-hour grocery delivery and door drop service from Whole Foods Market in more than 2,000 cities and towns. We are also working to expand pickup to all markets under an accelerated time line. Click here to view the current list of stores offering pickup services.”

Changes for the Coronavirus Outbreak

Whole Foods has made a lot of changes in response to the coronavirus outbreak. They are now operating social distancing guidelines in the stores and facilities, along with implementing crowd control measures to limit the capacity within stores. Stores are requesting that all customers wear masks while shopping and will be providing masks for customers who don’t have their own.

They’ve installed spacing guidelines for lines throughout the store, including at the register. Whole Foods stores have also installed plexiglass barriers and have a team dedicated to sanitation at each store.

Stores are also suspending food and product sampling and have closed hot bars, salad bars, soup bars, and self-serve pizza counters. Seated areas are now closed for in-store dining and only takeout is provided. Previous self-serve offerings are also closed, such as the olive bars and poke bowl stations. Reusable containers are no longer allowed at smoothie and coffee bars.

Certain high-demand items may be limited in order to allow more customers to purchase them. The return policy has temporarily been suspended: all sales at Whole Foods are final unless there is a quality problem at the time of purchase.

So if you’re wanting to pick up Whole Foods today for Memorial Day, the option is definitely available to you.

READ NEXT: Daily COVID-19 Updates