Father’s Day at Best Buy 2020: Specials & Promotions Today

Happy Father’s Day! If you’re still looking for a gift, Best Buy is an option. Most stores are open today and even offer curbside pickup within an hour of your order. Read on for more details about hours and specials.

Many Best Buy Locations Are Now Open to Walk-In Customers, But Not All Locations

Best Buy is open today. Best Buy is now offering curbside pickup at most of its locations in order to make shopping easier for people who want to lessen their exposure during the coronavirus pandemic. The chain began reopening some locations to walk-in traffic on June 15, Star Tribune reported. All stores across the country were closed to walk-in shoppers, but now Best Buy has reopened the majority of its stores for shopping without appointments (800 out of 1,000 locations.) The stores that are opening will allow a limited number of customers inside at a time (limited to 25% capacity.)

However, this isn’t the case in every location. You’ll definitely want to check with your location first to find out if you’re allowed to shop inside or if you need to rely on curbside shopping only. Use the store locator here to see what time Best Buy opens and what the store hours are near you. Many locations open later around 10 a.m. on Father’s Day/Sundays.

Best Buy is still offering contactless curbside pickup, available within an hour. This is available on BestBuy.com, the app, or by phone. When your order’s ready, just use the notification email or the app to let Best Buy know that you are there, pop your trunk, and they’ll bring the items out to you. This allows you to purchase new items from Best Buy, pick them up today, and still have a contact-free experience.

Father’s Day Specials

You can see all of Best Buy’s Father’s Day specials here. Here are examples of some of the specials, although prices may vary by location.

Some of the specials include discounts on an Apple iPad for $249.99 or an Apple Watch for $329.

You can also choose from a number of TVs, including the LG 43″ Class UN7300 Series 4K for $329.99.

You can save $10 on an Apple Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote. Or get an Apple TV, Roku, or TiVO depending on your preference.

The Bowers & Wilkins Formation Flex Wireless Speaker is on special for $100 off. The Analog Record Turntable is also available if you’d like to give a more retro gift.

A number of movies are available, including The Rise of Skywalker for $5 off or 1917 for $7 off.

A number of Bluetooth portable speakers are also available, including the Marshall Stanmore II speaker for $70 off, the Bose Aquatic Blue speaker, the Ultimate Ears Hyperboom, or the Bose SoundLink for $60 off.

You can also get Apple AirPods Pro or the over-ears Sony Wireless Noise Cancelling headphones (those are $71.99 off.) You can also save $50 on Beats by Dr. Dre’s Powerbeats Pro.

If kitchen appliances are more your dad’s style, consider a Vitamix Blender, a Keurig home bar, a Ninja Air Fry, a two wine system by Coravin, a smart meat thermometer by Yummly, or a Ninja Mega Kitchen System Blender.

As you can see, there are many options available for you if you want to shop at Best Buy for Father’s Day today.

READ NEXT: Daily COVID-19 Updates