Where Dave Matthews, His Wife & Family Call Home

Dave Matthews is slated to be one of the performers in CBS’s tribute to essential workers on June 21, called “United We Sing: A GRAMMY Salute To The Unsung Heroes.” A slew of actors and musicians are all part of the special which will be hosted by Harry Connick Jr. and his daughter Georgia, as they trek from Connecticut to various cities on the way to their ultimate destination, New Orleans.

The father and daughter will hear stories of essential workers along the way while the stars “honor their dedication and public service during this unique moment in history,” according to Grammy.

Dave Matthews, who has already performed live streams from home for charitable causes during the pandemic, will do it again. “United We Sing” A GRAMMY Salute to Unsung Heroes” will benefit the three non-profit organizations: MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund, No Kid Hungry, and the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music in New Orleans.

However, it is not clear where Matthews will be when he performs for the special, as he has several different properties including a recording studio in Virginia.

Dave Matthews Lives in a 3-Bedroom, 2-Bath House in Seattle With His Wife and Three Kids

Matthews bought a three-bedroom, two-bathroom house in the Wallingford area of Seattle in July 2001. At the time he paid $360,000 for the home, according to Realtor.com. Now the 2,180 square foot home is estimated to be worth $1,046,200.

Matthews lives in the Seattle suburb with his wife, Ashley, who he married in 2000 after dating for eight years, according to Biography. The two had twin daughters, Stella and Grace, who were born in August 2001, and a son, Oliver, born in 2007.

The home is barely visible behind mature trees, affording the family privacy.

In 2012, Matthews told Gene Stout, A Pop Music Critic for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, “We really do love Seattle, and we’ve got a great community up there. It’s a great city . . . For the most part, I feel comfortably middle class in Seattle.”

Matthews is said to be worth $300 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Dave Matthews Also has Properties in Virginia Including a Winery

The singer-songwriter is originally from South Africa, but he moved to the U.S. with his parents and siblings when he was two. The family lived in Charlottesville, Virginia. Matthews grew up in that city but traveled back to South Africa in his teens and spent some time in school there.

Matthews is said to be one of the largest property owners in Virginia. Celebrity Net Worth reports that the singer-songwriter “owns hundreds, potentially thousands of acres in Virginia, primarily around Charlottesville. He has also worked with local governments to acquire many acres of what has become public land.”

According to Food and Wine, “Matthews has put a chunk of money—his earnings have been estimated to be more than $20 million a year—into buying 1,260 acres of farmland near his Charlottesville home and slowly restoring it to meet organic growing standards. He purchased the land simply to keep it from developers.”

Part of those land purchases included an 18th-century farm called Blenheim that he bought in 1999 and turned into a winery, which is run by a staff who produce 5,500 cases of wine per year. Blenheim Vineyards signature wine is Petit Verdot, but special edition wines are released occasionally that have labels drawn by Matthews, Food and Wine reported.

Matthews Owns a Recording Studio Called ‘Haunted Hollow’ Near Charlottesville

A recording studio Matthews calls Haunted Hollow was a house that Matthews bought and converted to a recording studio. It sits on 140 acres in the Charlottesville countryside where there is also a lake, according to Rolling Stone.

The renovation was done by commercial contracting company Martin Horn, which is based in the Charlotte area. The renovation added 3,500 Square feet and renovated 5,100 square feet to create a state-of-the-art music studio, according to their website, which said, “Martin Horn worked closely with the designer and end-user to fast track this world-class facility.”

The project was started in 2002 and cost nearly $2 million. It took 14 months to complete.

Matthews and his family have spent a lot of time in Virginia over the years.

Back in 2012, Matthews told Stout, “We love being in Virginia, but we’re here in the summer, which is the worst time. There’s an irony in the fact that if you have time to spend in the Northwest and time to spend in Virginia, we’ve ended up doing the exact opposite of what would be desirable.”