‘Yellowstone’ Live Stream: How to Watch Season 3 Episode 1 Online

Paramount’s hit series Yellowstone is finally back for Season 3! The new series is airing on Sunday nights and fans couldn’t be more excited to see Kevin Costner back on their TV screen. It’s time to dig right back into the Dutton family drama. Tonight’s episode premieres at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central.

‘Yellowstone’ Recap

Here’s a look back at what happened when Season 2 concluded. This has spoilers for the Season 2 finale.

The episode begins with a flashback of John Dutton with his dad, John Dutton, Sr. They were taking a ride through the land together, their horses leading the way. His father talked about what he used to be, how much he loved his grandchildren, and how he missed his wife and his other son who already passed away. It was an incredibly sweet scene that brought tears to my eyes.

Then one of the first things we saw after that was Jenkins’ bodyguard being shot in the head. (Tate was still missing at that point.) Jenkins was ultimately shot in the chest and was lying on the ground, with blood pouring out of his mouth. Yes, Jenkins was killed.

Later, the sheriff pulls over Malcolm Beck but he tells him he has too many skeletons in his closet to take on the Becks.

John tells Rainwater to stay on his reservation until “this is done” because they will come for him like they did Dan Jenkins. Rainwater says he’s ready and is sending someone to help John.

Kayce shows up at the Becks’ home with a warrant, just like the sheriff suggested. Kayce finds Teal Beck (the second brother) sitting on the toilet and shoots him. Teal says that Tate’s at a beat-up house out of town. He’s been shot in the stomach and is bleeding out. Kayce says he promised his wife that he’d kill him and all he has his word. He shoots and kills Becks’ brother.

Beth has a letter from her dad about a change he’s making to the trust. In the letter, John wrote that his great-great-grandfather wanted all his sons on the ranch working toward the same goal. The dream survived until he came along, John wrote. He said his sons kept dying or quitting and he couldn’t keep the legacy going. In the end, John says he’s giving the ranch to Rip. Rip is, understandably, overwhelmed with emotion.

There’s a battle between Becks’ men and the Duttons’ people. They get to the back of the home, but Tate’s not there. John Dutton chases down Malcolm Beck in the field and shoots him. Beck tells him that Tate is being held with someone in Montana, and gives John the name. Beck dies.

At the Montana home, they do find Tate. It’s a happy ending. :)

