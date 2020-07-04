Is Aldi Open or Closed on the 4th of July 2020?

Aldi will be OPEN on the 4th of July this year, but the grocery chain will have limited hours (closing by 4 or 6 p.m. depending on your location), so you’ll want to plan ahead if you need last-minute supplies. Aldi typically only closes for four holidays each year – Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. The store usually stays open for half days on every other federal holiday.

When it comes to holiday hours, the Aldi website states, “All ALDI stores are closed on New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Additionally, all ALDI stores will be open limited hours on Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. The specific holiday hours for your local store can be found by using our store locator.”

Most Aldi stores are open until 8 or 9 p.m. during regular business hours, with limited hours on Sundays. Keep reading for details on Aldi’s holiday hours of operation:

Aldi Used to be Closed on all Major Federal Holidays But Updated its Holiday Schedule in Recent Years

The German grocery store chain remains open with regular business hours for most minor federal holidays like Columbus Day, Veteran’s Day and Presidents’ Day. Aldi also stays open with reduced hours or half days on Memorial Day, the 4th of July, and Labor Day, as well as Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, usually closing by either 4 p.m. or 6 p.m., depending on the store.

You can check out the 2020 holiday schedule below. Note: the list below only includes federal holidays like Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, and does not include minor holidays like Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Halloween, etc. Aldi is open for regular business hours during every holiday not listed below.

New Year’s Day (Wednesday, January 1) – CLOSED

Easter Sunday (Sunday, April 12) – CLOSED

Memorial Day (Monday, May 25) – REDUCED HOURS

Independence Day (Friday, July 3) – REDUCED HOURS

Labor Day (Monday, September 7) – REDUCED HOURS

Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, November 26) – CLOSED

Christmas Eve (Thursday, December 24) – REDUCED HOURS

Christmas Day (Friday, December 25) – CLOSED

New Year’s Eve (Thursday, December 31) – REDUCED HOURS

Aldi actually used to be closed for almost every major holiday each year, including New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, the 4th of July, and Labor Day. The chain was occasionally open on Memorial Day, but that was at very limited stores, and never in the Midwest. However, the company updated its holiday schedule in recent years and now remains open in order to offer shoppers the opportunity to stock up on holiday essentials.

Aldi is Offering a Variety of Deals Over 4th of July Weekend Including Discounts on Pool Accessories, Kids Toys & More

The store has a variety of deals going on during 4th of July weekend, including discounts on fruits like cherries, blueberries, pineapple and grapes, as well as plenty of deals on cookout essentials like meat, chips, cheese and plastic cups. There are also a variety of discounts on outdoors items to make Independence Day more enjoyable, including pool toys, coolers, beach accessories and tools. Click here to check out the Aldi’s weekly ad for the 4th of July weekend.