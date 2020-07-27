MTV ‘True Life’ Star Dead at 44

Charlie Balducci, whose wedding to wife Sabrina was featured on a 2002 episode of MTV’s True Life, has died at the age of 44, according to TMZ. He was found unresponsive in his bed this past Saturday, July 25. Here’s what you need to know about Balducci’s life and death.

Balducci’s Death Was Unexpected

Wedding Confidential: GroomzillasForget Bridezillas – nowadays, guys are often the one with the attitude and Excel spreadsheets. 2013-01-19T04:12:04Z

Balducci’s mother told TMZ that his death was unexpected because he was not previously ill. He was last seen around 2 a.m. Saturday morning, then found around 9 p.m. on his bed. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. Balducci’s cause of death is still pending, the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office told Page Six.

Balducci is survived by his wife Sabrina. Their wedding day and the four months leading up to the nuptials were the subject of an episode of True Life called “I’m Getting Married” in 2002. The two remained married and had two sons together, ages 17 and 19.

At the time of the show, no one could really wrap their heads around what Sabrina and Charlie were doing. Charlie told 20/20 in a 2013 interview that they saw themselves as pioneers of reality TV because the genre was really in its infancy.

“‘They’re filming your wedding? And they’re putting it on TV?'” said Sabrina of what their friends and family thought. “No one could believe, you know, they didn’t understand what it was.”

Balducci Was Part of an Infamous Reality TV Rant

Charlie B is a great guyCharlie goes nuts on his wedding day 2009-02-20T18:47:40Z

During his time on True Life, Balducci was caught on camera calling a limo driver who was running late “a piece of sh*t” and vowing to “hunt [him] down like cattle” and gut him. When it aired, everyone was shocked, especially Sabrina, who had had no idea about the incident. But he later told 20/20 that it was just the stress of filming TV and he’s not really like that.

“In defense of myself, I really did what any Staten Islander would have done in that situation,” said Charlie.

Sabrina added, “Picture somebody in your house, following you at every event you did, every place you went, for four months. You’ve got a newborn baby, you’re trying to plan a wedding,” she said.

“She had her freak-outs, too,” Charlie concluded. “It’s just that my freak-out trumped everything else.”

When ABC News interviewed them in 2013, they were still living on Staten Island. Sabrina was working in a salon and Charlie was working with a nonprofit called NYC Arts Cypher, an organization “committed to promoting positive values through arts and entertainment programs, projects, and events,” focusing on “youth in our communities; particularly at-risk youth who have difficulty working in an educational setting.”

Charlie’s parting advice for couples about to walk down the aisle was, “Don’t look at the wedding as so much of a day, but, like, the springboard for a marriage, you know? If you guys can’t plan a wedding together, you got to start to look at the marriage.”

Then in a 2017 interview with the podcast Reality Life with Kate Casey, the Balduccis said they were still happily married and they gushed about their sons.

“[Our oldest] is beautiful, he’s a perfect fusion of me and her. He’s a straight-A student at one of the most difficult schools on Staten Island,” said Charlie. “And then we have another beautiful son who’s 14. We had some issues with him as he came into the world, but this kid has shown strength beyond — you cannot even gauge the strength of this child.”

READ NEXT: Carl Reiner Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know