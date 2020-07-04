CVS & Walgreens 4th of July Hours 2020: Are They Open or Closed?

CVS and Walgreens locations are open for business on the 4th of July, 2020. Like most retail stores, CVS and Walgreens are offering special discounts for the holiday, while also implementing safety practices for social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak. CVS and Walgreens stores do not typically have a set holiday schedule that applies to all of their stores chainwide, so there could be some variation from store to store.

Keep in mind that individual store hours and policies may vary because of the coronavirus pandemic. Some stores may be open for more limited hours in certain locations or have other policies in place for safety purposes. It’s best to check with your local store for specific policies.

CVS Stores on July 4

CVS stores are open on the Fourth of July, but the hours may vary from store to store. Because of this, it’s best to check before heading over. And as always, pharmacy hours might be different than their regular retail hours. To locate a nearby CVS Pharmacy location or confirm store hours, visit CVS.com/stores.

You can see CVS’ weekly ad here.

CVS customers are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines, and drive-thru and delivery options are also available if preferred. For more information about how CVS Health is responding to the pandemic, you can visit CVS Health COVID-19 Resource Center.

CVS is also offering COVID-19 testing at some of its drive-through pharmacy locations. These use self-swab tests for individuals who meet CDC guidelines. Patients must register in advance for the test at CVS.com. Patients stay in their cars and are directed to a drive-thru window and are given a test kit, where they’re observed to make sure they use the kit properly.

Walgreens Stores on July 4th

Walgreens stores tend to be open on the Fourth of July, but they do not have set holiday hours, so their exact hours may vary from store to store today. It’s best to check before stopping by. As with other retail stores, their pharmacy hours might be different than their regular retail hours. Click here to find a Walgreens location near you and find out its exact hours on the Fourth.

For a time, Walgreens stores were open for more limited hours due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, most stores have since resumed regular hours.

You can see Walgreens’ weekly ad here.

Some Walgreens locations are offering drive-through shopping for safely picking up prescriptions, and select locations are offering COVID-19 testing. Eligible prescriptions are available for free delivery in one to two days. Some Walgreens also offer delivery through Postmates.

In summary, both CVS and Walgreens are open for regular hours on the holiday. However, there may be some special policies in place to help with social distancing in stores.

READ NEXT: Daily COVID-19 Updates