Why Did Eileen Davidson Leave The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

When actress Eileen Davidson left The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2017 and didn’t return for Season 8, it left fans wondering. Why did she leave?

In this 2018 interview with actor Michael Fairman, Davidson implies that she left The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills because she was demoted from being a full-time housewife. In the interview, she revealed, “They actually asked me to take a step down, and I didn’t want to be involved with it. They still wanted me on but in a limited capacity. It’s not something I would want to do in that caliber … and I never planned on doing it that long.”

Davidson also added that the producers had since approached her to come back to the show, where she would appear “in and out.” In the interview, Davidson asserts that was not something that she was interested in. However, according to Entertainment Tonight, Davidson will make an appearance at some point during the remainder of Season 10.

Davidson is Still Involved in RHOBH Drama

Even though Davidson is no longer on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she is still entangled in some of the drama that’s happening with the show’s current cast. On a June 14, 2020 episode of Bravo’s podcast, The Daily Dish, Davidson spoke about the drama surrounding Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville’s alleged affair.

On the podcast, Davidson revealed that she hadn’t heard the two were allegedly lovers for “quite a while,” but said that she sympathizes with Richards. Davidson shared, “I honestly feel for her. Because even though you sign on for this, it’s not easy. And I’m not sure if she was prepared for all of this, you know? I feel for her,” She continued, “But on the other hand, if it happened, you had to know that it was going to come out, I would think.”

Davidson also shared a recent story about Richards on the podcast. She said, “A few of the housewives came to my husband’s premiere of his movie Seven Days to Vegas and I kind of had a feeling something was going on. And I was kind of waiting for something to happen [laughs], But it did feel a little weird, and I asked Denise, ‘Are you okay?’ because it just felt weird, and she was like, ‘Yeah, I’m fine.’ Something was going on.”

In response to Davidson’s comments on the podcast, Richards tweeted the following on June 22, 2020: “Since you publicly spoke about this @eileen_davidson when you asked me if I was ok at your husband’s premiere I was so nervous knowing I was having surgery in two days. I was so sick & in so much pain but we still wanted to be there. & I hadn’t told any of other women about it.”

Davidson Still Keeps in Touch With Friends From the Show

According to Bravo, Davidson is still friends with former castmates like Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne. When Davidson exited the show in 2017, Erika Jayne said that a lot of people would miss her. “Eileen is one of the most understanding, kind, and giving human beings I’ve ever met — and what you see on TV is what you get,” Erika Jayne said to Bravo’s The Daily Dish in July 2017, “She’s lovely.”

Lisa Rinna recently posted an Instagram photo of the trio on June 24, 2020, with the caption, “Yes” followed by a string of heart emojis.

