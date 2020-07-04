Are Dollar Stores & Dollar General Open on the 4th of July?

It’s the 4th of July, 2020 and even if you’re sheltering at home and social distancing due to the coronavirus, you may still need to pick up some supplies. If you need to drop by a local Dollar Store near you, are any Dollar Stores open on the Fourth of July? The good news is that yes, most are open today. Here’s a quick look at the store hours and details for Family Dollar, Dollar General, and Dollar Tree.

Dollar General on July 4, 2020

Dollar General stores are typically open for the 4th of July, but store hours can vary. A Dollar General representative told Heavy about most holidays: “Store hours by location are available on our website here: https://www.dollargeneral.com/store-locator.html.”

Looking for something to do? Try picking up some crafts today.

On their website, Dollar General notes that they provide face masks to employees who choose to wear them or are required to by local governments. Employees may also wear their own as long as they’re discarded if disposable or laundered if made of fabric. Sneeze guards have been installed at checkout registered in many locations, and hand sanitizer is provided. Social distancing has been implemented.

Dollar Tree on July 4, 2020

Dollar Tree stores are typically open for the 4th of July. A Dollar Tree representative told Heavy previously regarding holiday hours in general: “Stores that are open on holidays typically operate abbreviated hours in order to accommodate our customers shopping for their last-minute needs.”

In other words, you’ll want to call your local Dollar Tree or look up the hours online just to make sure your location is participating in the extended hours. Find your nearest store’s hours and information here.

Dollar Tree stores are still closing daily at 8 p.m. local time or earlier to allow for CDC-recommended cleaning protocols, according to the store’s latest update online.

Dollar Tree has implemented many policies during the coronavirus outbreak. They include plexiglass guards at cash registers, associate health screenings, cleaning protocols, social distancing, and providing non-medical face masks and gloves to associates.

In addition, the first hour that the stores are open are often still dedicated to at-risk customers, including senior citizens, those with pre-existing conditions, and women who are pregnant.

Family Dollar on July 4, 2020

Family Dollar stores are typically open on the 4th of July, but hours can vary. Starting March 18, Family Dollar locations have been closing at 8 p.m. or earlier to help with cleaning and sanitization, according to the latest update online.

Because of the coronavirus outbreak, individual store hours may vary, so you should call your local Family Dollar to find out for certain what the store’s hours are. You can find your local store’s location and hours here.

In addition, the first hour that the stores are open are often still dedicated to at-risk customers, including senior citizens and those with pre-existing conditions, and women who are pregnant.

A Family Dollar representative told Heavy previously regarding holiday hours in general: “Stores that are open on holidays typically operate abbreviated hours in order to accommodate our customers shopping for their last-minute needs.”

Specials

Dollar General has a lot of great digital coupons right now. You can also check out their weekly ad here.

You can see Family Dollar’s weekly ad here.

Dollar Tree’s weekly ad is here.

READ NEXT: Daily COVID-19 Updates