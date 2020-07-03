Phaedra Parks Revealed This Intimate Detail of Relationship With Boyfriend Medina Islam

In a recent sneak preview of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip-Hop Edition, former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks revealed something huge about her relationship–she and her boyfriend have never had sex. Parks and Los-Angeles boyfriend Medina Islam will be on the latest season of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip-Hop Edition, which premieres July 2 at 9/8c. The couple seems to be taking things slowly, but it may be one of the reasons that they landed on Marriage Boot Camp: Hip-Hop Edition in the first place.

“We’re at Marriage Boot Camp because our relationship might have a few hiccups,” Parks is heard saying in the preview, “I’m definitely an over-achiever because I’m a perfectionist. So I need him to man up.”

Islam seems to agree in the previews, admitting that he doesn’t always know how Parks feels. “One of my biggest problems is intimacy, not just sex — intimacy, affection, attentiveness.” Islam said. All will seem to be revealed during this season of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip-Hop Edition.

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition 🔥 First Look!Five celebrity couples face the music when they are tested at Marriage Boot Camp by Dr. Ish & Judge Toler. In the fight to save their broken relationships, will they leave together or apart? The new season airs July 2nd at 9/8c. #HipHopBootCamp #MarriageBootCamp Subscribe to the WE tv channel for more clips: https://goo.gl/1CiBkL Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WEtv Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/WEtv WE tv Instagram: https://instagram.com/wetv/ Official Site: http://www.wetv.com/ Five hip hop couples, including superstar Phaedra Parks, face the music when they are tested at Marriage Boot Camp by Dr. Ish & Judge Toler. When dark secrets are exposed, will their relationships survive? 2020-06-26T01:00:15Z

The Couple Began Dating Nearly One Year Ago

According to Bravo, the couple is speculated to have first begun seeing each other in July 2019, after The Daily Mail posted photos of them together. The couple apparently met through a mutual friend after Islam messaged Parks on a dating app, which Parks never ended up seeing. The couple made their relationship official in September 2019.

Though, the couple seems to show little PDA, especially on social media. Parks has only posted photos featuring Islam a handful of times on her Instagram page, and a lot of them were promos for Marriage Boot Camp: Hip-Hop Edition. However, Parks shared a sweet photo of the two of them together for Islam’s birthday in September 2019. Medina Islam does not have an Instagram page.

Parks Has Not Introduced Her Two Children to Islam Yet

In a June 30, 2020 article, Parks revealed to Us Weekly that she has not introduced her two sons, Dylan, 7, and Ayden, 10 to her boyfriend. Their father is Parks’ ex-husband, Apollo Nida, who is currently engaged to a woman named Sherien Almufti. Parks said that she doesn’t want to introduce her children to someone who she isn’t married to. “I have very, very strict standards about me and my kids,” Parks said to Us Weekly, ” “They haven’t met. They’ve seen him on FaceTime. They’ve obviously talked a little bit, but as far as in person, not until we set a date for our wedding.”

In the interview, Parks revealed that Islam has children as well. “He has a daughter, so we are both very respectful of each other as parents,” Parks told Us Weekly, “That’s what really made me gravitate toward him because he had no issues with my stance on being in my children’s life at a certain point. I don’t think that you should just bring in a lot of random people. I’m very private because I have to be protective.”

READ NEXT: Why Phaedra Parks Was Fired From RHOA