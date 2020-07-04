Publix’s 4th of July Hours 2020: Is It Open or Closed?

Happy Fourth of July 2020! Whether you ran out of supplies at home or you just want to grab something special for the stay-at-home holiday during the coronavirus pandemic, you may need to get some last-minute supplies at a grocery store near you. If you’re thinking about Publix, we have good news. All Publix stores should be open on the 4th of July, 2020, and most will be open for regular store hours.

Publix Stores Are Open for the 4th of July from 7 AM to 9 PM

Publix is open today. Their website notes that Publix stores are open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. You can visit in person or order delivery via Instacart during store hours. You can also choose in-store pickup or curbside pickup if those are your preferences.

However, it’s best that you check with your local store. Because of the pandemic, store openings and closings might vary in certain regions. You can find the exact time your local Publix will open near you on the store locator page here.

Publix noted on Twitter that while stores will be open today, pharmacies will be closed.

Our stores are open tomorrow, however the pharmacy will be closed for Independence Day. ☼Kaitlynn — Publix (@Publix) July 3, 2020

To see what specials Publix has today, visit their weekly ad here. Or you can find digital coupons here.

Publix has a varying schedule when it comes to holidays, so it’s a good idea to know when they’re open and closed for future planning. Publix stores are typically closed on Easter Sunday, but open on New Year’s Eve and Day. They’re open on Christmas Eve but closed on Christmas Day. They’re also closed on Thanksgiving. And they’re open on the 4th of July and Memorial Day.

Publix has ended reserved shopping hours, the store noted on its website. The website notes: “We do understand some customers prefer to shop when the stores are less crowded. We encourage you to shop during the first hour of the day, when we can better accommodate that need.”

Publix also offers touch-free pay through the app, and the store welcomes most contactless cards and mobile pay apps.

One customer wrote on Facebook about the touch-free pay service: “I love the Publix app and Publix pay. It is so easy to make a shopping list that tells you where the items are located in the store… take advantage of coupons available, and it provides a touch-free way to pay for my purchases. It’s free, convenient and easy!”

Publix also offers delivery and curbside pickup powered by Instacart. Hours align with store hours, although high demand can affect availability in your region. Publix also has placed limits on certain high-demand items.

Publix’s website also notes that they have installed plexiglass partitions at checkout areas, customer service, and pharmacies across the country.

So as you can see, Publix is open today for your shopping needs and is taking steps to keep customers and employees safe. But if you’re wanting to go to the pharmacy, then you’ll need to wait and won’t be able to visit today.

