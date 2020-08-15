Meet Carmel Amit & Makayla Moore, the Same-Sex Couple on Hallmark’s ‘Wedding Every Weekend’

Hallmark is debuting its very first movie that includes a same-sex couple’s wedding. Wedding Every Weekend premieres on the Hallmark Channel on August 15, and many encores will air in the coming weeks. The actresses who play the same-sex couple are Carmel Amit and Makayla Moore.

Carmel Amit & Makayla Moore Play Amanda & Vicky

Carmel Amit portrays Amanda and Makayla Moore portrays Vicky in the new movie.

The premise of the movie involves two friends, Nate and Brooke, who are invited to the same four weddings that are four weekends in a row. They decide to be each other’s plus one, and Amanda and Vicky’s wedding is one of the four weddings that they attend.

Amit’s previous credits include Virgin River (Jamie), Snowpiercer (Mira), The Twilight Zone, Upload, You Me Her (Kylie), Ghost Wars (Daphne), Somewhere Between (Jenny), Mistresses (Ariella), and more. According to her IMDb bio, she’s a native of Israel and immigrated to Canada in her early teens. She also teaches acting.

She shared a photo on Instagram about the movie, writing: “Epic moment for the network, and long overdue. @makaylajeanmoore you were wonderful to play opposite. Truly.”

Moore’s previous credits include Circa: 1981 (Desiree), Blood Runs Cold, and a series of shorts. According to her Instagram, she’s an actor, dancer, and performer.

Moore said about the movie in a behind-the-scenes video: “It really reflects the world that we live in now. It’s exciting to celebrate love in all its forms. You can see her interview around 1:50 in the video below.

On Location – Wedding Every Weekend – Hallmark ChannelGo behind the scenes of the Hallmark Channel movie, "Wedding Every Weekend" with stars Kimberley Sustad and Paul Campbell. 2020-08-05T01:22:29Z

If the embedded video above doesn’t show on your browser, you can see it here.

On her Instagram, Moore shared that while she’s been in quarantine, she got engaged.

The Lead Actors in the Movie Are Excited To Be Part of the New Hallmark Film

Kimberley Sustad and Paul Campbell are the leads in the movie and they’ve both expressed their excitement at being part of such an inclusive movie.

In an interview with The Sarah Scoop Show, Sustad said that she was glad to be part of a movie that celebrated inclusion.

Kimberley Sustad Talks Hallmark Movie Wedding Every Weekend + Using Mannequins to Social DistanceThe Sarah Scoop Show spoke with actress Kimberley Sustad about her new film airing on Hallmark Channel Wedding Every Weekend. She revealed how the message of the film is not only super relatable but also strongly inclusive. Kimberley shared some crazy behind the scenes secrets that involved mannequins to aid with social distancing on set. She even talked about her hilarious Christmas film "Nine Lives of Christmas" which has a become a favorite film of Hallmark Channel fans when the holiday season rolls around. Check out more from the interview below: http://www.sarahscoop.com/kimberley-sustad-talks-new-hallmark-movie-wedding-every-weekend–dating-apps–using-mannequins-for-social-distancing-during-filming 2020-08-15T16:11:34Z

Sustad said:

This was one of the more fun movies I’ve done in a long time since Nine Lives of Christmas. … This was one of the first ones that just had that natural humor and self-deprecation and also just … it just felt real and it felt like I could relate so much to all of it, to making safe decisions been though your heart was desiring something a little more wild… Of course, the type of weddings that are happening are obviously unique to Hallmark as well, and so I feel lucky to be a part of that as well and to share those stories of inclusion.”

Campbell told Media Village that he was glad to be a part of the movie too. He said: “A lot of their (Hallmark’s) messaging, especially during the most recent BLM protests was, ‘We will do better and we can do better’. A lot of people said put your money where your mouth is, so reading the script I was like, ‘Here we go! There’s the mouth, there’s the money.'”

Celebrate love is right. We’re so damn proud of this one. Join us! https://t.co/m1k5hDd9Yp — Paul Campbell (@ThePaulCampbell) August 15, 2020

He said the same-sex wedding wasn’t just floated into the movie in the background, but it’s front and center to the movie. He said: “They were putting this front and center because this is our new direction. I knew right away there’d be controversy and they were going to get pushback from certain groups…”

He said some people were battling him on Twitter about the same-sex wedding, but “overwhelmingly people are saying, ‘I am so impressed with what Hallmark is doing. Even from some much more conservative Christian communities.”

Hallmark tweeted about the movie too, and Campbell retweeted them:

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates