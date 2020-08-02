RHOP Gizelle Bryant’s Ex-Husband: His Cheating Past

Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant may be back together with her ex-husband, Jamal Bryant, but that doesn’t mean that he has a clean past.

According to Bravo, the pair got divorced 12 years ago because Jamal Bryant was unfaithful. Bryant is a megachurch pastor and currently works in Atlanta as the pastor of the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia, Georgia, according to Bravo. During the first season of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Bryant revealed that her ex was a “cheater, cheater, pumpkin eater.”

During a 2017 episode of The Breakfast Club, Bryant opened up about her divorce. “At the time, I had two 1-year-olds and a 2-year-old. Three girls. They’re beautiful. And I said, ‘I’m not doing this. I’m not gonna be disrespected,'” Bryant said, “So yes, I packed up and left.”

Bryant continued, “I decided to give it a year to say to myself, ‘OK, am I going to try to work this thing out? Is this gonna happen when my kids are in high school, and then I leave?’ I just felt like it was time.”

Jamal Bryant Recently Faced Another Cheating Scandal

According to Bustle, Jamal Bryant recently faced more cheating accusations, as rumors swirled around the internet that he had recently fathered a child with a member of his congregation. However, these rumors have been shut down by the Bryants’ and are supposedly false.

During a May 17 appearance on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen @ Home, Gizelle Bryant spoke out about the rumors plaguing her ex-husband. “Thanks for asking, because it gives me the opportunity to say that is all the way a lie. And I addressed it on his social media. I said it’s a lie, and clearly, we’re very important if people are gonna make up these lies,” Bryant said, “Put some respect on Jamal’s name. He’s doing wonderful things in Atlanta.”

Gizelle Bryant and Jamal Bryant Are Rekindling Their Romance

Though the couple divorced after 12 years of marriage, they’re deciding to give their relationship another go. Bryant revealed on The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 4 reunion special that the two have since rekindled their romance.

“You know, I look back, and I just feel like nobody is what their mistakes are,” Bryant shared during the Season 4 reunion, “And I feel like he’s a different person, I’m a different person, so we are baby-stepping, but we are moving into the direction that we want to move into.”

The couple has three daughters together, Angel, Adore, and Grace. “You know what, they’re a little confused, to be honest with you, because they’ve never seen us together in that way. We got divorced 12 years ago,” Bryant said of her kids on the Season 4 reunion, according to Bravo, “So when he comes into town and he wants to take me to dinner, they’re like, ‘Wait a minute, aren’t we all going?’ Because that’s what we normally do.”

