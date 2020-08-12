World of Dance Season 4 Finale Time & Schedule

Season 4 of JLo and NBC’s World of Dance is coming to an end this week with the semi-finals wrapping up on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, and the finale airing on Wednesday, August 12. At the end of Wednesday’s episode, a winner will be crowned.

This season, there were 12 acts that made it through to the semi-final rounds, and there will only be four acts that make it all the way through to the finale.

In the first round, which aired last week, six of the 12 acts competing for a coveted spot in the finale performed and were scored by judge Ne-Yo, JLo and Derek Hough. At the end of the episode, four of the acts were ruled out of moving on to the finale ahead of the second round of the semi-finals.

The ‘World of Dance’ Semi-Finals Will Wrap Up on Tuesday, August 11

In the first episode of the semi-finals, viewers were able to watch dances from Kurtis Sprung, Jefferson y Adrianita, The Young Cast, Geometrie Variable, Savannah Manzel and GRVMNT.

According to Goldderby, MDC 3 is their favorite to win the entire competition at the moment. Previously, they had the Upper Division team Oxygen as the winner, but the balance has shifted after the most recent love-triangle performance from MDC 3. The predictions are based on the combined prediction of fans who make their forecast each week.

Jefferson y Adrianita are not only in the competition to win World of Dance, however. The couple is now in the running for choreographing their routines in the race for a Primetime Emmy Award. The nomination came for both of their routines that had aired at the time the Emmy nominations were released.

World of Dance won last year’s Emmy for Best Choreography as well, winning for the routines of Tessandra Chavez and Unity LA.

The ‘World of Dance’ Season 4 Finale Will Air on Wednesday, August 12

Last week’s semi-final included the first time Upper Division contestants danced in direct competition with the Junior Division.

During the semi-finals tonight, viewers can expect performances from the following acts:

MDC 3

UPeepz

Oxygen

Jake and Chau

Bailey and Kida

Kaegan Capps

MDC 3 posted on Instagram in advance of their semi-final episode.

“The day has finally arrived!,” they wrote. “We can’t wait for the world to see us dance for the first itime on the stunning @nbcworldofdance main stage. Semi finals HERE WE COME!! Make sure you watch tonight.”

A compelling performance from Bailey and Kida was already released as a sneak peek for tonight’s episode, and it’s likely the judges will enjoy their performance, though they’ve spoken about the group’s lack of chemistry in the past, so that could be a concern for them going into the semi-finals.

World of Dance airs immediately following America’s Got Talent on Tuesday nights at 10 p.m. on NBC.

