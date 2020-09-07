Is Domino’s & Pizza Hut Open on Labor Day 2020? Hours & Menu Specials

Domino’s Pizza and Pizza Hut are both OPEN on Labor Day this year, so if you’re craving a slice of pizza or don’t feel like cooking much on Monday, you’re in luck. Both pizza restaurants should have regular hours of operation on September 7, 2020.

Although most Domino’s and Pizza Hut locations will be open on Monday, some stores may have limited (or even extended) hours depending on your location, so we always recommend calling ahead before making a trip to the restaurant. Because both pizza stores are chain-operated, the holiday hours are usually left up to the discretion of the chain owner, so it doesn’t hurt to double check.

You can find Pizza Hut’s latest deals here, and Pizza Hut restaurants located by state here. Meanwhile, you can find the Domino’s Pizza nearest you by clicking here, and offers, deals and specials here, although the deals are likely to change depending on your location. Keep reading for details on the holiday hours of operation and Labor Day offers for both pizza restaurants:

Both Domino’s & Pizza Hut Typically Remains Open For Most Major Holidays, Excluding Thanksgiving & Christmas Day

According to Hours Guide and Holiday Shopping Hours, Domino’s typically remains open for most major and minor federal holidays throughout the year, excluding Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Pizza sales tend to skyrocket over big holiday weekends like Memorial Day, the 4th of July and Labor Day, so it’s not altogether surprising that Domino’s remains open for all three. According to HSS, Domino’s remains open for the following holidays:

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Valentine’s Day

Presidents Day

Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday

St. Patrick’s Day

Good Friday

Easter Sunday

Easter Monday

Cinco de Mayo

Mother’s Day

Memorial Day

Father’s Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Halloween

Veterans Day

Black Friday

Christmas Eve

New Year’s Eve

As for Pizza Hut, According to Saving Advice, the restaurant chain is open on most major holidays, including New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, the 4th of July and Labor Day. The site states, “The Pizza Hut holiday schedule is similar to many other large chain restaurants. On most holidays, you’ll find that your location is open. However, there are a couple of days where all Pizza Hut restaurants close and a few others when your Pizza Hut may operate on a shorter, holiday schedule.”

Both Restaurants Have Plenty of Deals, Specials & Offers to Choose From On Labor Day

Although neither restaurant offers specific holiday-related specials over Labor Day weekend, both Domino’s and Pizza Hut currently have a plethora of deals to choose from. Pizza Hut is offering a large, 3-topping pizza called the “Tastemaker” for just $10, as well two larger meals – the Dinner Box and the Big Dinner Box.

“Don’t know what to get for take out tonight? We’ve made it easy! Select which freshly prepared medium 1-topping pizza you want, and you’ll also get five breadsticks with marinara dipping sauce, plus 10 cinnamon sticks with icing—all in one convenient box.

The Big Dinner Box is just slightly bigger than the regular Dinner Box, and includes 2 medium 1-topping pizzas and 5 breadsticks plus your choice of wings or pasta (or you can choose 3 medium 1-topping pizzas instead).

Domino’s also has a variety of deals to choose from, including the pizza restaurant’s usual “Mix and Match” deal ($5.99 per menu item, including pastas, wings, breadsticks and more), two new specialty pizzas to try (Chicken Taco and Cheeseburger), as well as a new 10-piece wing and 3-topping pizza carryout meal.

Dominos is generally open from 10:00 a.m. until midnight or later, and Pizza Hut is open from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. or later. Both pizza joints are also often open much later on weekends, usually 1 a.m. or until just after bar close.