Is Home Depot or Lowe’s Open on Labor Day 2020?

Looking for great Labor Day 2020 specials and ideas at Home Depot and Lowe’s? Are the stores even open for Labor Day this year? Here’s a look at the stores’ hours and specials for today. Both stores are open for the Labor Day holiday this year.

Keep in mind that individual store hours and policies may vary because of the coronavirus pandemic. Some stores may be open for more limited hours in certain locations or have other policies in place for safety purposes. It’s best to check with your local store for specific policies.

Home Depot Hours & Labor Day Specials

Home Depot stores are open for Labor Day. In mid-March, Home Depot changed its hours to allow for restocking and sanitization due to the pandemic. Stores began closing every day at 6 p.m., with opening hours staying the same, however many stores are now open later than that as store policies evolve with the pandemic. Home Depot’s latest COVID-19 update no longer lists 6 p.m. as the closing hour. Rather, the webpage notes as of August 5 that one of the store’s safety measures right now is “Closing stores early to allow more time for sanitization and restocking.”

In other words, your local Home Depot will be open on Labor Day, but the exact hours could vary from store to store, with some open as late as 9 p.m. on weekdays. To see the hours or contact information of the Home Depot nearest you, visit here.

You can see Home Depot’s Labor Day specials here.

Home Depot is taking a number of measures to increase safety. They are promoting social distancing in the stores and limiting the number of customers inside at once. They are also expanding benefits for associates. They’re also adding Plexiglass shields to help customers and associates social distance. They’re also requiring associates and customers to wear non-medical face masks in stores. Home Depot is also limiting services and installations to those essential for maintenance and repair.

Lowe’s Hours & Labor Day Specials

A representative of Lowe’s confirmed with Heavy that the stores are operating regular business hours for Labor Day.

You can see all of Lowe’s Labor Day specials here. A representative of Lowe’s told Heavy that the Labor Day specials include many indoor and outdoor savings, included but not limited to: 4 for $10 brown, black, and red premium mulch; 40% off customer special order LEVOLOR blinds and shades, 15% off select custom doors and windows, Ego Outdoor Power Equipment starting at $119, save $10 on a Craftsman Gas Leaf Blower or a Greenworks Electric Pressure Washer, save $50 on a Ring Video Doorbell 3 or save $30 on a Nest Stainless Steel/Polished Steel/Brass/Mirror Black 3rd Generation Learning Thermostate, or save $30 on Ring White/Black Spotlight Wireless Outdoor Security Camera with Night Vision.

The store shared has enhanced social distancing protocols with dedicated ambassadors responsible for monitoring customer flow in garden centers and front-end areas. They’ve developed an app to monitor store occupancy, implemented nationwide curbside pickup, installed Plexiglass shields at points of sale, increased cleaning shifts with third-parties, and more.

