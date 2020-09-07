Is IKEA Open for Labor Day 2020? Store Hours & Details

Is IKEA open for Labor Day 2020? If you love shopping at IKEA and were hoping to visit the store for Labor Day, then we have good news. Stores are open for the holiday on September 7, 2020.

IKEA Is Open on Labor Day

A representative of IKEA told Heavy about the Labor Day holiday: “IKEA stores will have normal hours on Monday… We encourage customers to check their local store page for opening hours as it may vary by location, and check online or on the IKEA App for product availability at their local store prior to visiting.”

With the ongoing pandemic, its also possible that hours or policies may vary based on local regulations, so you should definitely check your local store’s hours before visiting this holiday.

You can go online to see some current specials that IKEA is offering. For example, the Under $10 Deals page is here. You can see the IKEA Family Member Offers here. Products with a new lower price are listed here. And last-chance marked down products are here.

If you’re looking for the IKEA U.S. 2021 catalog, the digital catalog is being launched in late September and the print version is delayed until further notice, IKEA shared. IKEA noted online: “After distributing the catalog internally, we discovered an image that could be misinterpreted, so we are taking the necessary steps to reshoot the photo to be more in line with our values before sharing the catalog with our customers in the U.S.”

IKEA COVID-19 Safety Measures

IKEA’s website has a webpage dedicated to sharing the enhanced safety measures that the store is taking for COVID-19. The site notes that the store is experiencing some supply delays due to COVID-19, so customers should check the IKEA app for availability before visiting. Stock updates are made every 24 hours. Just go to the product page, choose your local IKEA store, and click on the “Check Stock” button. You can also select to be notified when the item is back in stock.

Everyone who visits a store in person must wear a face covering. Employees are provided with PPE and supplies for safety.

The webpage notes: “We are monitoring the number of visitors in the store and maintaining a strict physical distancing guideline of six feet including floor decals for customer lines…There are hand sanitizer stations throughout the store and we will frequently sanitize and clean surfaces. There are plexiglass separation screens around cash registers and customer service points.”

As for the Bistro, the store notes: “New, enhanced safe food handling procedures in the IKEA Bistro. Food will be takeout only. The Swedish Food Market will also be open for food purchases.”

The IKEA restaurant and children’s play area are still closed at this time, the webpage notes.

The store recommends visitors come during non-peak times and know that there might be longer wait times.

Delivery is still taking place too, but delivery times may take longer than normal. In-Home Delivery is now contactless, with items being left on your porch, garage, or doorstep. Drivers aren’t allowed to enter delivery locations. Some select locations also offer expedited delivery. IKEA also notes that due to moving distribution centers, customers in St. Louis may have some difficulties when ordering from the website and this should be resolved by September 9.

