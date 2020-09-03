Former Real Housewife Calls for ‘Older’ RHONY Members to Step Down

Even though she is no longer on The Real Housewives of New York, it looks like former star Kristen Taekman is still finding ways to cook up some drama.

During a recent segment of RealiTea With Derek Z on the New England Cable News Channel, she blasted the current cast’s storylines as “old.” When asked by the host what she thought of the future of The Real Housewives of New York, Taekman said, “I think we need three more Leah’s…I think it’s time for some of the ‘older’ OG’s to kind of step down and be a friend of.”

Taekman continued, “The storyline is so old, you know, I think it’s time. I would rather see a couple of those ladies still kind of be in the fray, but we don’t need to know about their storyline anymore. Nobody wants to see these older women dating, I don’t.”

Taekman appeared on The Real Housewives of New York during seasons 6 and 7.

Taekman Dished on the Current Season of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

During the interview segment, Taekman also dished on what’s been happening during the current season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, particularly the affair scandal involving Brandi Glanville and Denise Richards. In the segment, Taekman revealed that she was friends with Glanville and that she and her family recently moved to Los Angeles.

“She told me, you know, back when they were filming it that there was something that was going on with her and Denise,” Taekman said of Glanville. “But she didn’t give me any details and I had no idea that it would be this, so I didn’t really ask.”

Taekman also added, “Brandi can weather any storm…this situation is a little nuts if you ask me.” During Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Glanville alleged that she had an affair with Richards. Richards has continuously denied the claims.

Taekman Said That Being a Former Housewife Is ‘What You Make of It’

In a December 2019 interview with AOL, Taekman spoke about life after The Real Housewives of New York. When asked about what it’s like being a former Housewife, Taekman said, “It’s an awesome group, and it’s what you make of it. I definitely made the lemonade, so to speak. I don’t really think about it day-to-day, obviously, and you get the good with the bad on social media, but being back at ‘Watch What Happens Live,’ that’s when I really felt like I was part of the family. Andy [Cohen] came right up to me and it was so sweet.”

Currently, Taekman runs a lifestyle blog called Last Night’s Look, where she writes about her outfits and different makeup trends, as well as some personal updates about her children and family. Taekman is still married to her husband, Josh Taekman. They have two children, Kingsley and Cassius, who we both saw on The Real Housewives of New York during Taekman’s seasons.

