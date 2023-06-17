‘American Idol’ Star’s Toddler Astounds Celebs & Fans With Drumming Skills: VIDEO

Two-year-old Rennie Foster has two superstar musicians for parents, but their celebrity friends and fans on social media say the toddler’s percussion skills are stunning for his age, with some calling the talented tot a “child prodigy.” The son of former “American Idol” runner-up Katharine McPhee Foster and her husband, legendary music producer David Foster, Rennie — born in February 2020 — has periodically appeared on his parents’ social media accounts playing his various drum sets, much to fans’ delight.

But the newest video, posted by his famous dad on June 15, 2023, is generating lots of buzz and questions about the toddler’s skills. McPhee Foster has said she keeps thinking their child will lose his passion for percussion and move onto something else, but that so far he’s still “obsessed” with literally marching to his own beat.

Fans Wowed by New Video of Rennie Foster Drumming at Age 2

On June 15, Foster — who first met his wife when he was a celebrity guest on “American Idol” in 2006, per People — posted an Instagram video of Rennie from behind, wearing noise cancelling headphones as he played a Rogue drum set at home.

The proud dad wrote, “PROGRESS!! 2 yrs 3mon” and quickly drew thousands of reactions.

One amazed fan wrote, “How does this even happen? Are there lessons involved? When my son was 2 he took a class where we sat in a circle and banged sticks together. Lol”

Another parent responded, “when my son was two he could almost walk in a straight line. 🤣”

Multiple people asked if Rennie has had lessons, but McPhee Foster replied to one, ”

McPhee Foster’s sister Adriana McPhee, who’s a vocal coach on “American Idol,” wrote, “I taught him everything he knows. Obvi. 🤓”

Many famous friends commented on Rennie’s impressive drum playing, too.

Famed TV director Ryan Murphy wrote, “Astonishing! I love this.”

“The Talk” co-host Amanda Kloots, whose four-year-old son also loves playing the drums, wrote, “Oh Elvis is going to LOVE this video! We have to get them together to play!!”

Robin McGraw, wife of talk show host Dr. Phil, wrote, “Omg!!! Soooo cute!!!!!”

Musician Brandon Jenner, son of Olympic champion and reality star Caitlyn Jenner, commented, “I can’t even wrap my head around this!! 😆🙌🏼🙌🏼”

Michael Orland, who was the musical director on “American Idol” for many years, wrote, “Wow!!!!!!! Most amazing thing ever!!!!!”

Could Katharine McPhee Foster & David Foster’s Son Be a Child Prodigy?

Foster, who’s won 16 Grammy Awards and has launched the careers of music greats including Celine Dion and Michael Bublé, has periodically posted videos of their young son’s prowess for percussion, including the one above featuring him drumming with chopsticks, which has been liked over 335,000 times.

The first video he shared was in August 2022, featuring Rennie using an electronic drum pad. Foster wrote, “Is this normal for a 17 month old?”

In the latest video, multiple fans asked in the comment section whether Rennie has had drum lessons. McPhee Foster replied to one, “Not yet 😍”

“Wow! He’s 100% a child prodigy! Incredible,” someone wrote, echoing a sentiment written by many.

According to music psychology expert Michael Woody, per Psychology Today, a child prodigy is a “young performer whose abilities are exceptional” and not typical for their age. While some children exhibit incredible talent early on, he wrote, it’s “very difficult for young children to maintain their comparative supremacy as they grow up because their peers naturally become more capable themselves.”

“We keep on saying, like, one day he’s gonna drop it and not be into it, but he’s just obsessed, so we’ll see,” McPhee Foster told “Access Hollywood” in December.

“I’d prefer he’s a tennis player, to be honest,” Foster quipped. “Roger Federer or Tommy Lee? I’ll take Roger Federer! No offense to Tommy Lee.”