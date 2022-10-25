‘American Idol’ Winner Welcomes First Child

Congratulations are in order for an “American Idol” winner on the birth of his first child — Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi have welcomed their son.

Scotty McCreery Announced the Birth of His Son on Instagram

McCreery posted a series of photos on Instagram of his newborn son along with himself and his wife Gabi Dubal in the hospital cuddling their new addition. The baby is named Merrick “Avery” McCreery and he was born over a week early, arriving on October 24.

McCreery captioned the photos:

Never known a love like this. Merrick ‘Avery’ McCreery joined us 11 days early on October 24th at 4:34 am! 7 lbs 13oz of nothin but love. Thank y’all for all of your prayers during this exciting season of life! Healthy baby and a healthy mama! Praise God.

In the comments, so many of McCreery’s “American Idol” family and other famous friends left well-wishes and messages of congratulations.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkJVp6ruQjM/c/18182560246222676/

“Congrats y’all!! So pumped for you. Welcome to the daddy club,” wrote country singer Chris Lane, who just welcomed his second child a week ago.

Fellow “American Idol” season 10 alum Pia Toscano wrote, “Congratulations, Scotty!” and James Durbin, another season 10 alum, added, “Our Scotty’s all grown up. I’m so happy for you and your family. There’s no greater experience than fatherhood. Sending you 3 all the love I can.”

Singers Jennifer Wayne, Callista Clark, and Tenille Arts also left messages for the family of three.

McCreery Previously Said They Were Surprised to Be Having a Boy

In an interview with People when McCreery announced the pregnancy, the “American Idol” alum said that it came as a surprise to them that they were having a boy because both of their families are mostly girls — Scotty is the last male McCreery in his family until the arrival of little Avery.

“I was the only boy on both sides of my family, the last McCreery boy out there,” said the country music star. “Gabi’s from two sisters in her family, so I just figured it would be a girl. But we got a surprise of a boy.”

He went on to say that he can’t wait to introduce his son to baseball and golf, and Gabi added that she feels “prepared” because of her work as a pediatric nurse.

“Even just down to changing diapers multiple times in a day, and figuring out how to soothe the baby when they’re upset, for sure has helped,” said Gabi. “I definitely feel like it’s prepared me in many ways,” to which Scotty replied, “It’ll be great for me because I’ll be so nervous.”

This is the first child for either of them; they wed in June 2018. Scotty said that they’ve had time to go out and “live a lot of life,” so now seems like “a good time to settle down a little and expand the family.”

But having a baby won’t stop McCreery’s music career. He also told People that the plans to try bringing Gabi and Avery on the road with him.

“I think we’ll bring another bus out and try to make a little nursery for him. It might not be every week, and we’ll see how the baby takes to the road life, but it’d be nice, just selfishly, to have Gabi and the baby out there with me. I don’t want to miss anything with him growing up,” said the singer.

Gabi added, “Travel is so much a part of our life that I feel like if we start at a young age, it’ll prepare him a little bit.”

“American Idol” has been renewed for its 21st season, which will air in the spring of 2023 on ABC.