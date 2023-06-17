Carrie Underwood Reveals What She Likes Best About Vegas Residency

Carrie Underwood is returning to her Las Vegas residency. The season 4 “American Idol” winner will start back up with “Reflection” on June 21.

She has held her Sin City residency since 2021. Underwood’s show is held at Resorts World, a place that also hosts two other ‘Idol’ connected musicians in Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.

Carrie Underwood Calls Her Residency A ‘Blast’

In an interview with Extra in which she took Alecia Davis behind the scenes of her Vegas location, Underwood expressed how this venture differs from being on tour.

“I feel like when you’re in a gorgeous theater like this and you stay here, you can just do things that you can’t really do when you’re touring,” she said.

Underwood pointed out the “bigger set pieces” that they’re able to take advantage of because of the location and not having to transport like they would while on the road. There’s also one other perk to staying in one location and performing, “It’s just nice playing a show and then going back up to your room.”

She will begin her third year at Resorts World on June 21 and runs through December. According to Billboard, she recently added a few more dates at the end with the inclusion of December 13 and December 15-16. Billboard also describes her show as “a chronicling of her numerous hits from the past 15 years.”

Calling it a “fun show,” Underwood’s 90-minute performances continue to be a popular ticket. To date, Underwood has released nine albums with her first one, “Some Hearts,” coming out in 2005. She has also headlined seven tours in addition to her residency.

“I know I have to say that, but we have a blast and I look out on the audience, and it seems like they have a blast every night,” she said in the Extra interview.

Carrie Underwood Has Had Plenty of Good News Lately

For anyone following the former “American Idol” winner, Underwood’s name has frequently popped up in the news. That’s because she recently launched her own SiriusXM station, Carrie’s Country, on June 9. The station is on Channel 60.

“Music and radio has always been such a huge part of my everyday life and now I have my own channel on @SIRIUSXM where I can play whatever I want and talk about the things I’m passionate about,” she wrote in a Twitter post on June 10. “Excited is an understatement!”

In addition to her new radio station and her resumption of her residency, she also revealed her “Denim & Rhinestones” deluxe album that is scheduled to release on September 22 with six more tracks. The original recoed came out in June 2022.

The country star also revealed that she will be joining Guns N’ Roses on their North America 2023 Tour for select dates in August. She will link up with them for three shows, two of which in Canada and the third being in Nashville.

“It definitely is just kind of a dream that I never could have dreamed because it’s just too massive,” she said in her interview with Extra.