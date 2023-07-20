Former ‘American Idol’ Star Called ‘New Hulk’ After Sharing Physique Photo

The fourth-place finisher on “American Idol” season 5, Chris Daughtry, looks more jacked than ever.

The rockstar and “Daughtry” frontman wowed his Instagram followers with a rare shirtless photo on July 4th. The ripped “Waiting for Superman” singer’s comment section on the post overflowed with positive affirmations celebrating his physique.

Well, it seems Daughtry felt the love; and he gave his fans more of what they wanted. The 43-year-old musician published another photo on July 16 featuring his muscled-up upper body. Sporting a cut-off tank top while flexing and standing next to fitness enthusiast and trainer Fraser Bayley at a Los Angeles-based gym, Daughtry hinted in the Instagram post’s caption that big news was on the horizon.

“Killer workout in LA today with my bro and mentor @fraserbayley after an early AF morning flight!” Daughtry wrote. “Prepping and getting ready for something really cool! Yall just wait!!!!”

Check out the photo below via the embedded Instagram link:

Sammy Hagar, Chris Lane, & Others Reacted to Chris Daughtry’s Photo

Once again, comments poured in from his gushing followers.

“Something really cool let me guess,” singer-songwriter Sammy Hagar wrote. “Mr. Universe contest? Or UFC fight? Or just another day at Venice Beach?”

Another artist, Valerie Morehouse, wrote: “Amazing Chris! My husband is back to busy builder mode at 61 !! Keep going!”

“I’m bout to step my game up!” Cory Lane, musician and brother of popular country star Chris Lane, commented. “Killin it brotha.”

A fan commented: “We want to see what you do to meal prep and eat for a few days! You inspire us.” And another wrote: “No pain no gain. Looking good guys! Have a guy who works out at my gym and he looks a lot like you Chris (what a distraction [wink emoji]).”

Someone else questioned: “Chris, are you in a movie? Because sir, you have getting SWOLE #beastmode.” Another follower also suggested that Daughtry could be the “new Hulk.”

Daughtry’s Band Is Beginning a US-Wide Tour in August

Daughtry’s band of the same is hitting the road for a cross-country tour beginning in August. It’s coined the “Acoustic — Bare Bones Tour,” and solo guitarist and singer Ayron Jones is on the marquee as their “special guest.”

The tour will come on the heels of the band’s newest single, “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart),” featuring Lzzy Hale. It dropped in April and the official music video has just under 4 million views on YouTube at the time of this article’s publication.

According to Daughtry’s official website, they’ll play over 30 shows spanning from August 5 in Henderson, Nevada, to October 8 in Sacremento, California. Some gigs will feature an electric show as well.

All in all, Daughtry has released six studio albums. Their most recent — “Dearly Beloved” — came out in 2021 and it boasts songs like “Heavy Is the Crown” and “World on Fire,” both of which have millions of streams on Spotify.

The “American Idol” alum made a name for himself as season 5’s main rocker in 2006. Daughtry continually impressed on the reality singing competition show and was only on the chopping block twice. He was eliminated in fourth place; nonetheless, he’s gone on to have a successful music career.