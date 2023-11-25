Touring the country together, “American Idol” alums Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken love reminiscing about their days together on the iconic show’s second season, which made them instant stars 20 years ago. In multiple interviews, they’ve talked about how close they and other contestants became through that experience.

But during an interview with The Washington Post on November 23, 2023, Aiken let it slip that for some, more than just friendships emerged. Aiken said multiple “affairs” took place behind the scenes between show staff and contestants — including himself.

Here’s what you need to know:

Clay Aiken Says ‘American Idol’ Staffer Became His First Boyfriend

A whopping 38 million people tuned into Fox for the 2003 finale in which Studdard was named the winner and Aiken was runner-up. As the 20th anniversary of their season approached, they decided to hit the road for a concert tour that’s proven so popular, they have to keep adding concert dates. They even performed on the season 21 finale of “Idol” in May.

Talking with The Washington Post about their ongoing bond and what life was like on the show, Aiken, who was 24 when his season began, recalled how he hid his sexual identity during the competition and didn’t come out as gay publicly until 2008, on the cover of People magazine. However, some people behind the scenes of the show knew, he said, including Studdard.

“He kept a secret better than anyone,” Aiken said.

In April, Aiken told “Entertainment Tonight” that back then, he “came out on ‘Idol’ to myself.”

“I had never really realized that I was gay until I met someone who worked on the show,” he explained, adding sheepishly that the person helped him recognize he was gay.

Then, during his and Studdard’s interview with the Post, Aiken revealed that a staffer on the show was his “first boyfriend” and claimed he was not the only one in a relationship behind the scenes.

“There were a few affairs between our contestants and people who worked on the show,” he revealed, but didn’t provide further details.

At the time, the Post reported, “all the finalists lived together in a mansion” and “some producers stayed there as well.” Today, contestants stay in hotel rooms or apartments with much stricter boundaries. Interestingly, according to The Hollywood Reporter, another season 2 finalist — Corey Clark, who was disqualified for not previously disclosing he had an arrest record — made headlines in 2005 for claiming he’d had an affair with judge Paula Abdul while he was on the show in 2003. Abdul has always denied the allegations.

Ruben Studdard & Clay Aiken Say They’re Still Close With Fellow Contestants

While on tour, Studdard and Aiken have talked about how much their friendship with each other and others contestants mattered as they dealt with fame and figuring out their futures. And those bonds, they say, have remained strong.

“It would be difficult for people to understand the level of family that we have become in the past 20 years,” Studdard told Tuscon Local Media in October.

“I think one of the reasons we became not only friends with each other, but friends with everyone in our group, is because we had no idea what we were getting into,” Aiken added, recalling that no one realized just how popular “Idol” had grown while they were on the show.

Season 2’s finalists included other powerhouse singers who went on to have solid entertainment careers like third place finisher Kimberly Locke, Joshua Gracin, Kimberly Caldwell, Ricky Smith and Trenyce.

In October, Aiken told The Pitch, “We’re also the only season, I think—actually, I’m pretty confident—we’re the only season that still stays in touch as a group. We don’t see each other very often, but we do keep in touch, and we’re friends.”