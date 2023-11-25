At the time, the Post reported, “all the finalists lived together in a mansion” and “some producers stayed there as well.” Today, contestants stay in hotel rooms or apartments with much stricter boundaries.

Interestingly, according to The Hollywood Reporter, another season 2  finalist — Corey Clark, who was disqualified for not previously disclosing he had an arrest record — made headlines in 2005 for claiming he’d had an affair with judge Paula Abdul while he was on the show in 2003. Abdul has always denied the allegations.