Jordin Sparks Says ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Gives Her ‘Insane’ ‘Idol’ Flashbacks

“American Idol” winner Jordin Sparks has found her way back onto reality TV with her time on “Dancing With the Stars” season 31.

Sparks, 32, has been partnered with “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Brandon Armstrong, with whom she said she has “sibling chemistry.” She’s been called “magnetic” by “Dancing With the Stars” judge Derek Hough in an interview with Heavy, and she’s been solidly at the middle-to-top of the leaderboard each week.

With the competition of it all, however, Sparks can’t help but compare the show to “American Idol,” which she won in season 6 at the age of 17.

Sparks Says She Gets Flashbacks to ‘American Idol’

Speaking with Movin 92.5, Sparks opened up about her “Dancing With the Stars” experience so far and how she compares it to “American Idol.”

“Why am I doing this to myself again?” she said. “I must love it. I must enjoy this kind of torturous pressure cooker.”

She added, “It’s also insane because it films in the same building that ‘Idol’ did. So I’m walking down these same hallways… the stage is literally a couple feet away … there’s a lot of feels that go on every week when I’m in that building.”

The singer told the radio hosts that she “finally agreed” to take on “Dancing With the Stars” now that her son is at an age where he understands she has to go to rehearsal.

For “James Bond Night,” Sparks shared that she felt like she challenged herself a lot.

“Got a license to kill,” she wrote on Instagram. “I pushed and challenged myself this week. Whew. I loved dancing to ‘License to Kill’ by @msgladysknight for Bond Night on @DancingWithTheStars! Steady growth is what I’m aiming for and I feel really proud of this one! Just keep spinning…”

Sparks’ Partner Had a Wardrobe Malfunction

Armstrong had a wardrobe malfunction during the “James Bond Night” live show, which aired on Monday, October 3, 2022.

“We got rip-age in the pants,” Armstrong told ET after the show. “When you got a lot of cheek. And I gotta be fully transparent, this is a second pair I blew out today.”

During the interview, Sparks shared that her husband, Dana Isaiah, comes to the show every week.

“He’s actually come every single week,” she shared. “And I’m really, really grateful to have that because I know I could just look for him. And it grounds me. And for something like this, the good thing is, I have a husband who’s just like, ‘You better sell it.’ He’s so supportive!”

Sparks was referring to the fact that she had to perform a Rumba, which is a romantic and sometimes sexy dance, with her partner for “James Bond Night.” After the routine, she told co-host Alfonso Ribeiro that she used her acting chops to portray that Armstrong was “her man,” then she pointed to her husband in the crowd and clarified that her man was “right over there.”

“I’m a little dark horse because watch,” Sparks teased. “I’m coming!”

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.