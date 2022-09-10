Fans Worried as ‘American Idol’ Alum Posts From Hospital Bed

Fans have flooded Casey Abrams with well-wishes after the “American Idol” fan-favorite posted a health update from his hospital bed. The gifted jazz bassist and singer, who placed sixth during season 10 of “Idol,” revealed he’d been hospitalized all week. Here’s what’s known about Abrams’ hospitalization and condition…

Casey Abrams Posts From Hospital Room

Abrams was all smiles in the photo he posted of himself sitting up in his hospital bed on September 9, 2022.

“I’m blessed to have such caring people around me,” he wrote, five days into his hospitalization. “Thanks to my family and friends for the love. My colon started acting up, been here since Monday and now I’m feeling better!”

Abrams also added the hashtag #uc to signify the condition he’s suffered from for years, ulcerative colitis. In 2011, he decided to open up about his disease after he missed one of the live elimination shows on “Idol” due to his need for two blood transfusions.

According to the Chrohn’s & Colitis Foundation, “Ulcerative colitis is a chronic disease of the large intestine, in which the lining of the colon becomes inflamed and develops tiny open sores, or ulcers.” A result of the immune system’s overactive response, many patients shy away from talking about it because symptoms include urgent bowel movements, bloody stool, abdominal pain and blood in the stool which can lead to weight loss, anemia and other side effects that impact a person’s quality of life.

There is no cure for UC. The Foundation said patients can go into remission for months or even years, but then experience “flares,” which may be what landed Abrams in the hospital.

Following his journey on “Idol,” Abrams told CBS News, “During the show, I wanted to be known as the guy with the bass, not the guy with ulcerative colitis. Now I am the guy with ulcerative colitis and people need to talk about it, as uncomfortable as it is.”

In his Instagram Stories on September 9, Abrams wrote, “I am feeling healed.”

He also wished a happy birthday to fellow “Idol” and dear friend Haley Reinhart, writing, “To 10 years of friendship and jamming! To 70 more!”

Fans & Fellow Musicians Shower Abrams With Good Wishes

In the 10 years since Abrams appeared on “Idol,” he’s amassed legions of loyal fans who love the good vibes and soulful music he shares on social media, and in intimate concert venues.

Concerned fans flooded his Instagram and Twitter accounts with messages of support. In addition, many UC patients who look to Abrams as the brave face of the disease posted comments with good wishes and gratitude for him.

One fan replied to Abrams’ Instagram post by writing, “Oh goodness! I hope you’re alright! This disease can feel really isolating – personally I think it’s awesome that you’re sharing, I hope you feel well again soon!!!”

Another wrote, “Oh Casey! I’m so sorry to hear this. From my inflamed colon to yours, I hope you feel better soon.”

A fan who saw his news on Twitter wrote, “Anoher one here with an UC that’s acting up! I saw you guys in Madrid some months ago and it was amazing, hope everything goes well and that you get into remission soon”

Many fellow musicians also sent messages of support, including multiple members of the “American Idol” family.

James Durbin, who came in fourth place on the same season of “Idol” with Abrams, wrote, “Duuuuuuuude. (Crying emoji) I’m so glad to hear that you’re doing good though. You’re in my thoughts. Sending you only good vibezzz.”

Blake Lewis, runner-up on season 6 of “Idol,” commented, “Glad you’re feeling better buddy!”

Season 14 winner Nick Fradiani wrote, “Sorry to hear brother feel better!!!”

Abrams loves collaborating with other musicians, including touring and creating videos with the band Postmodern Jukebox. His self-titled debut album, produced by former “Idol” judge Randy Jackson, hit Number 1 on the Pop charts in 2012 and his jazz album has risen to the top of the Billboard charts.

A recorded live stream of his August 27 performance on Feinstein’s at Vitellos’ stage, just before he got sick, is available through September 11. Abrams hopes to release a new album on October 10.