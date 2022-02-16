‘American Idol’ Finalist to Join Jason Aldean on Tour

“American Idol” finalist and country star Gabby Barrett is set to join Jason Aldean on tour in the summer of 2022.

The tour, which is named “Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour,” kicks off on July 15, 2022 in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Barrett is one of three special guests, joining John Morgan and Dee Jay Silver. They’ll be visiting 34 cities overall.

Tickets to the concert go on sale on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 for people with the pre-sale code. Then, the tickets are publicly on sale as of Friday, February 18, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. local venue time.

Barrett Says She Could Not be More Excited

Barrett announced that she would be joining certain tour dates on Instagram on February 15, 2022.

“I couldn’t be more excited – I can’t wait to hit the road w/ @jasonaldean for the Rock ‘n Roll Cowboy tour!” she wrote. “Tickets go ON SALE to the public on FRIDAY, Feb. 18. Y’all can get first access to presale tickets starting Wednesday, Feb. 16 by texting me at (615) 205-3448. See you there. TAG WHO YOURE COMING WITH!”

Fans commented on the post when they were able to secure their tickets to the show, and they shared how excited they were about the tour dates.

“I’ll see you… in Pittsburgh and Nashville! Can’t wait!” one fan wrote.

Another person commented, “Yesssss we need you and @jasonaldean to collaborate.”

Barrett is Set to Co-Host the 2022 ACM Awards

Barrett will be co-hosting the ACM Awards in 2022 alongside fellow “American Idol” alum Jimmie Allen and superstar Dolly Parton.

According to Billboard, currently 21 years old but turning 22 before the show, Barrett is the youngest host or co-host in history. The record was formerly earned by Wynonna Judd in 1987.

The lineup at the ACM Awards is star-studded and includes country music artists Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini, Walker Hayes, Blanco Bown, Carley Pearce and Ashley McBryde and Chris Stapleton. The awards ceremony is set to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The awards will stream live on Prime Video on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Barrett has also been nominated for a huge award at the ceremony.

“I’m so honored to be nominated for female artist of the year!” Barrett wrote on Instagram. “Can’t believe it! Y’all tune in to the @acmawards March 7 on @primevideo.”

She also talked about hosting the show in a separate Instagram post.

“So excited to announce that @himmieallen and I will be joining @dollyparton to co-host the @acmawards!” she wrote at the time.

“The Academy has a long history of highlighting the biggest stars in Country Music alongside today’s rising stars, and this year that will spotlight even further,” CEO of the Academy of Country Music Damon Whiteside said in a statement, per People. “Reigning ACM New Male Artist of the Year winner Jimmie Allen and reigning ACM New Female Artist of the Year Gabby Barrett will co-host the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards side-by-side with Dolly Parton, pairing two of today’s most exciting new artists in the genre with one of the world’s most beloved music icons.”

“American Idol” returns on February 27, 2022, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on ABC.

