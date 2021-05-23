Is ‘American Idol’ on Just Once a Year?

ABC’s hit singing reality show, “American Idol,” is finishing up season 19 during the live finale on Sunday, May 23, 2021. Fans of the show may be wondering when it will return for the monumental season 20.

There is good news for fans in this regard. “American Idol” has been renewed for season 20, and the show will be returning in the fall, as usual. In fact, auditions for the next “American Idol” season are already open.

The Judges & Host Will Return

The entire static cast of “American Idol” including Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, Ryan Seacrest, and Bobby Bones are expected to return for the upcoming season.

The show has encouraged some past performers to return to try once again to become the winner.

According to the eligibility page for “American Idol” auditions, the only people who cannot audition for another chance are people who “competed in any previous season of ‘American Idol’ and placed first in the competition.”

That means that even runner-up contestants like Arthur Gunn could return. The document also states that the shows are “currently scheduled to begin in December 2021.”

Other rules include not being a candidate for elected office currently or until one year after the first appearance on the show and neither the contestant nor their immediate family members or members of their households being employed by ABC or some other companies like 19 Entertainment, Disney, or any affiliates.

Many past “American Idol” contestants are signed to contracts by these subsidiaries, like Francisco Martin, Dillon James, Julia Gargano and Alejandro Aranda.

Auditions Are Being Held Across the Country

Though the first round of auditions with producers is being held virtually once again, it’s likely the show will bring back audition trips around the United States.

At the time of writing, auditions are happening for the upcoming season, according to the casting website.

“‘American Idol’ is looking for the next singing superstar,” the website reads. “Sign up for in-person virtual Idol Across America audition updates or submit your online video audition today! Yes, you can audition both ways.”

“American Idol” received some push back when Caleb Kennedy, a 16-year-old contestant on season 19 left the show following the surfacing of a KKK-themed video surfacing, according to TMZ.

According to Yahoo! Entertainment, the judges were asked about Kennedy in a question-and-answer session after the following live show.

“First and foremost, as judges and as a judges’ panel, we love these kids, and we get emotionally involved,” Bryan said. “We wish nothing but the best for Caleb, and it does make for a very, very challenging and upsetting week.”

Richie also spoke about the exit, saying that he hopes Kennedy will learn from everything that happened.

“We grow up, and we make mistakes, and we look at our lives behind us many, many times and we say, ‘God, what was I thinking about when I did that?’ It’s one of those situations,” he shared.

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

