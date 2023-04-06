Jennifer Lopez Has Disappointed Fans in a Big Way

Jennifer Lopez has left dozens of fans disappointed after announcing her new business venture, a world class crafted cocktails brand called Delola. The former “American Idol” judge shared the news on Instagram on April 4, 2023.

“The secret is out!!! I’m proud to share with you @DELOLA … my new collection of unique, mixology-level ready to enjoy spritzes. More is #OnTheJLo. Let’s live the #DelolaLife together,” she captioned a post. Lopez collaborated with bartender Lynnette Marrero to create the new drinks which are “crafted to set you free.”

Fans reacted to the news in the comments section of the post, but many weren’t exactly thrilled with Lopez’s latest endeavor. The reason? She doesn’t drink alcohol. While the entertainer doesn’t claim to be sober, she has often said that she stays away from alcoholic beverages because she is hyper-focused on her health.

In a 2018 interview with InStyle, for example, she revealed that she doesn’t consume alcohol or caffeine. “I’ve taken care of myself, and now it shows,” the singer said.

Many Fans Criticized Jennifer Lopez for Releasing an Alcohol Brand

Lopez’s cocktail line boasts premium spirits, natural botanicals, and are lower calorie than other similar beverages. Each crafted cocktail — including the tequila-based Paloma Rosa and the Bella Berry Vodka spritz — is pre-mixed and meant to be served over ice. In her Instagram video, Lopez says that Delola has less alcohol than a traditional cocktail and is more comparable to a glass of wine.

Lopez is just the latest celebrity to get into the spirits business, joining the likes of George Clooney, Ryan Reynolds, and Jay Z. However, Lopez’s foray into the world of adult beverages wasn’t as widely accepted — and it didn’t take long for many fans to voice their opinions about Lopez’s new Delola brand.

“Oh wow. This is disappointing. Why not create a NA brand considering you’ve been outspoken about the negative affects of alcohol and that you yourself don’t drink? This feels so off-brand for you, genuinely curious why you’re selling alcohol,” one person wrote.

“Wow. I’m so disappointed and confused by the narrative that she puts out about how she doesn’t drink alcohol and all the benefits from not drinking. And her partner is sober? It doesn’t matter what type of ‘good for you ingredients’ and ‘healthy labels’ (gluten free) is in alcohol, it’s still a carcinogenic toxin. Plus, it would have been really cool if she could show that she can still enjoy life with a non-alcoholic beverage,” someone else added.

“I thought you’ve openly talked about not being a drinker because of how bad it is for you and also your hubs is in recovery. This feels like such a weird move for $$, I was hoping it was an elegant NA cocktail when I first saw this post,” a third comment read.

Jennifer Lopez’s Husband Ben Affleck Has Dealt With Alcoholism for Years

Lopez’s husband, Ben Affleck, has suffered with alcoholism throughout his life.

“It took me a long time to fundamentally, deeply, without a hint of doubt, admit to myself that I am an alcoholic. The next drink will not be different,” Affleck told the Irish Times in February 2020.

In October 2018, he shared a candid post about sobriety on his Instagram feed, which has since been deleted.

“Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family,” he wrote (via The Boston Globe).

“As I’ve had to remind myself, if you have a problem, getting help is a sign of courage, not weakness or failure. With acceptance and humility, I continue to avail myself with the help of so many people and I am grateful to all those who are there for me. I hope down the road I can offer an example to others who are struggling,” he added.

