Lionel Richie to Become a ‘Pop Pop’ Again

Music legend and “American Idol” judge Lionel Richie is about to become a grandpa — or “Pop Pop,” as his grandkids call him — for the third time.

His youngest daughter, Sofia Richie Grainge, 25, revealed on January 25, 2024, that she and her new husband, Elliott, Grainge, are expecting their first child together. The couple announced their happy news with a photo spread in Vogue and in several social media posts.

Sofia Richie Says She Was in ‘Shock’ Over Learning She’s Having a Girl

In an interview with Vogue, Sofia revealed she is six months pregnant with a baby girl. She and her husband waited to share the news publicly because she wanted to “protect” their space and tend to their mental well-being.

“Pregnancy is really scary,” Sofia told the magazine. “I didn’t realize there are so many milestones you have to hit and so many tests you have to take. For me, it was really important to protect our mental health and our space as a couple.”

She and Elliott, who were married in a lavish April 2023 wedding in Italy, per Vogue, were both stunned they’re having a girl.

“We both really thought it was a boy, so it was a true shock,” the 25-year-old said. “My dream in life is to have a daughter (though), and Elliot is really excited for a girl, too.”

In one of her Instagram posts announcing her pregnancy, Sofia wrote, “Our hearts are filled with so much love! So thankful for all of your support! Can’t wait for this next chapter of life 🤍”

Sofia’s little girl will be Richie’s third grandchild. His eldest daughter, Nicole, has two children with her husband Joel Madden, per People — daughter Harlow, 16, and son Sparrow, 14.

Though Sofia’s famous dad hasn’t commented publicly yet on her pregnancy, the “American Idol” Instagram account excitedly wrote on one of her posts, “GRAND PAPA LIONEL!!! CONGRATULATIONS!! 💗🎀✨”

Sofia’s brother Miles, Richie’s only son, also commented, “❤️ In love already”

Lionel Richie Once Said Being a Grandpa is the ‘Wildest Thing I’ve Ever Experienced’

When Richie first became a grandpa, he found the experience to be “wild.”

He told the Independent in 2010, “It is probably the wildest thing I’ve ever experienced in my life because I get to play with the kids, I know what’s going to happen and then when it does happen, I give them back to Nicole and Joel – what a great thing!”

Richie explained that he loved having fun with the grandkids without worrying about changing diapers — something his own parents relished when his own kids were young.

“Now I understand why my mum and dad were smiling so much when I had the kids because I get it. I can say, ‘Here, I think she needs changing’. It’s the best of both worlds.”

In 2017, Richie told the Toronto Star that his grandkids call him “Pop Pop” and didn’t know he was a famous musician when they were young.

He told the paper, “About five years ago, they said, ‘We didn’t know Pop Pop could sing!’ That’s the humbling point of being with the family. All they were talking about was, ‘Oh my God, Pop Pop, that was amazing!'”

When Richie’s new granddaughter is due to arrive, he’ll likely be in the throes of filming live shows for the 22nd season of “American Idol,” which premieres on ABC on February 18.