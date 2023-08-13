Luke Bryan Cancels Another Concert Due to Ongoing Illness: ‘Heartbreaking’

After returning to his Country On Tour following three canceled shows, country music star and “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan has been sidelined again by an ongoing illness. In a social media post made midday on August 13, 2023, Bryan said that “under doctor advisement,” he’d made the “heartbreaking” decision to cancel the show scheduled for that evening in Brandon, Mississippi.

In early August, Bryan was forced to cancel three shows in separate cities because a “head cold” he’d been dealing with for two weeks continued to plague him and hurt his voice. After several days of rest, he returned to his tour, but fans reported that he struggled during his concerts on August 10 in Rogers, Arkansas, and on August 12 in Nashville, near his family’s home.

On August 13, Bryan posted on social media that he would not be able to perform that night.

He wrote, “Dear Brandon, MS … I am regretfully going to have to cancel my show there tonight. Under doctor advisement after taking 6 days off to heal I attempted to sing at both shows Thursday and Saturday and it was a struggle. Every show I sing I’m setting my voice back. I will continue to do everything I can to get better. Please know how much you mean to me and how heartbreaking this is to do. -Luke”

Fans are growing concerned about Bryan’s health, given that he’s never had to cancel so many shows. Here’s what you need to know:

Luke Bryan Refused to Cancel Sold-Out Nashville Show Despite Illness

On August 4 and 5, 2023, Bryan abruptly canceled concerts on his Country On Tour in Salt Lake City and Boise, Idaho, saying that he wasn’t bouncing back from his cold and could no longer perform. Then, on August 6, he also posted an update revealing that he couldn’t headline that night’s concert at the Watershed Festival in George, Washington. Lainey Wilson stepped in to take his place at the last minute and included some of Bryan’s biggest hits in her set, but tour organizers promised fans a partial refund.

Following the cancelations and several days of rest, Bryan attempted to return to his tour. Before his show in Arkansas, he posted a video of himself backstage in which he thanked fans for their well-wishes and said he was excited to get back on stage.

“Never in my career … could I not do three shows in a week,” he said. “It was a pretty frustrating week for me, just being sick with all kinds of stuff going on.”

Bryan added that he was “still not 100 percent, but gonna give it my all.”

Bryan made it through that concert and then, during his sold-out concert two nights later in Nashville, he addressed the fact that his health issues were still affecting his voice.

Early in the evening, according to Billboard, he told the crowd, “So, as you all know, last weekend I had to cancel three shows. But I was not going to cancel Nashville under any circumstances. So, I’m going to sound good on some songs and I’m going to sound like sh** on some songs.”

Raising a red Solo cup, Bryan added, “But when you see me drinking out of this cup, I’m drinking tequila.”

Luke Bryan wasn’t feeling well tonight. pic.twitter.com/RW32MpbvDh — Daniel Peters (@PetersDaniel) August 13, 2023

In a video of him talking to the packed stadium, tweeted by a fan at the concert, Bryan’s voice sounded raspy, but the crowd clearly didn’t care and proceeded to help him sing some of his biggest hits during the night. Many expressed their admiration online, praising Bryan for soldiering through the concert despite not feeling his best.

One wrote, “My guy @lukebryan just played a Michael Jordan flu game at Bridgestone tonight … much respect.”

“Thank you so much for trying so hard last night in Nashville,” another fan wrote. “I enjoyed your show but felt so badly for you because we could see you struggling. Please rest and get better. Your fans appreciate you.”

Another tweeted, “Thank you @lukebryan for giving us your all and then some last night @BrdgstoneArena!!!! Had a blast! Feel better soon!!!”

Fans Urge Luke Bryan Not to Push Himself Too Hard Amid Health Issues

On social media, fans are growing concerned about Bryan’s continuing health issues, with many responding to his latest cancelation by urging him to take his time to heal.

One wrote, “You have been pushing it hard, tour, Vegas, AI. It’s time to rest! Sometimes we don’t listen to our bodies, until they force us. Just take all the time you need, we will all be here when you are rested and healed. God bless you. Until then, I’ll be listening to you on Alexa!”

Another commented, “Sometimes you have to put yourself first as many years as you have been doing this you have blessed so many, now allow your fans to pray for you and your speedy recovery so rest & be with your family”

Someone who attended one of the previous concerts wrote, “Oh Luke I definitely could tell ya were strugglin please take care and please take your time and stay strong and have @linabryan3 take care of ya thoughts and prayers to ya May God help ya heal.”

Bryan admitted recently that he’s been pushing himself hard between his “American Idol” duties, touring, recording, and other commitments. He told “Entertainment Tonight” that he was having a “rough year” when it came to trying to balance his work and family life.

“I’m not really balancing it that well this year,” he said, adding that he’d admitted as much to his wife of 16 years, Caroline Boyer. “I’m like, ‘Baby, this is a rough year, let’s just get through it and then we’ll find a boat and go to the Caribbean or something.’”

Bryan’s next concert on the Country On Tour is scheduled for August 17 in Cincinnati.