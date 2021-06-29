‘American Idol’ Judge to Share ‘Raw Look’ Into Their Life in Docuseries

Country music star and “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan will be the star of an all-new original docuseries titled “Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary.”

The film is an IMDb TV Original and will be a five-part docuseries, according to Deadline.

According to the description on the YouTube video for the trailer, the show will “follow five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan as he experiences the ups, downs, triumphs, and tragedies along the road to unprecedented success.”

The film will include home videos, interviews, and “incredibly personal footage.”

The Docuseries Will Premiere on August 6





According to the description, the docuseries will premiere on Friday, August 6, 2021, and it will be available on IMDb TV. All five episodes will release at the same time.

In the trailer, Bryan talks about being from southern Georgia and how he learned that music would change his life forever. It also features interviews with his parents.

“My dad told me, ‘Please get out of here and go follow your dreams,'” Bryan says at one point in the trailer.

The Docuseries Will Give Fans a Look Into Bryan’s Personal Life

The docuseries will not feature just on-the-surface level commentary from Bryan, according to Deadline. Instead, it will offer a look into Bryan’s personal life.

“The devotion and support of my fans are the reason I have made it this far in my career,” Bryan said, according to Deadline. “Life can be tough, and the past 15 months have been very difficult for everyone. I hope in sharing this raw look into my life it may be an encouragement to others. Through the heartaches, triumphs can come.”

Bryan shared the trailer on his Instagram, writing, “Through the heartaches, triumphs can come. This is how my story goes. Watch my new docuseries, Luke Bryan: #MyDirtRoadDiary on @imdbtv August 6.”

Bryan Recently Performed With the 2021 ‘American Idol’ Champion

Chayce Beckham, the season 19 “American Idol” champion, took the stage with Bryan at Florida’s “Gulf Coast Jam” on Sunday, June 6, where Bryan was the headliner, according to Country Now.

The two stars performed together for the first time on Sunday, June 6 when they dueted Bryan’s song. Then, Bryan let Beckham take center stage to perform his single “23,” which he debuted during his time on “American Idol.”

When Beckham released “23,” the song got up to number one on iTunes and other streaming services following its release, according to Music Mayhem. The lyrics were written by Beckham, and the song was deeply personal to the artist.

“Now I’m 23 and there ain’t nobody who can drink like me,” the chorus says. “Soon I’ll be 24, and the lord knows I can’t drink no more.”

As part of winning “American Idol,” Beckham took home a record deal with Hollywood Records in addition to a cash prize, according to Newsweek. The cash prize has been reported to be around $250,000, though the winner does have to cover some of their own costs in creating their record, according to The Blast.

