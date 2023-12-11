Luke Bryan Responds to Calls for a Reality Show Starring His Family

Country superstar and “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan isn’t the only famous member of his Nashville household. Fans adore his family’s antics and can’t get enough of his sharp-tongued mom LeClaire and his prankster wife Caroline whenever they share glimpses of their life on social media.

Many fans think the Bryan family would provide endless fodder for a reality show following their daily lives. While the superstar’s mom is open to the idea, Luke and Caroline — who celebrated 17 years of marriage on December 8, 2023 — have said in recent interviews that they aren’t so sure they’re up for it.

Here’s what you need to know:

Luke Bryan Says He Wants to Show Fans His ‘Big Ol’ Happy Family’ But Probably Not on TV

During an interview that first aired on December 8, Katie Neal of Audacy’s Katie & Company asked Luke about a possible reality show. The singer said he doesn’t think adding that to his already crammed schedule is in the cards.

“I don’t see any necessity for that,” he said. “I mean, I think that we’ve got a pretty chill dynamic (at home). It’s a little crazy and wild around there but I think we are famous as we want to be and, other than that, I think we’re just happy to be where we’re at.”

“We love posting fun stuff as a family,” Luke said of the social media videos and stories they share, including posts of their pranks that have gone viral.

Luke and Caroline have two boys of their own — sons Tate, 13, and Bo, 15. After the unexpected deaths of Luke’s sister Kelly and brother-in-law Lee, they also took in their nieces Jordan and Kris and their nephew Til, who just turned 22.

“I think the fans always love to see us as a big ol’ happy family and that’s important for us to try to be and show to the fans,” Luke said on Katie & Company. “(We) make sure we don’t showcase when we all get a little mad at each other around that crazy place, too!”

Besides, he said, his schedule is so packed between concerts, appearing on “American Idol,” and hosting duties like for the CMAs, Luke doesn’t have much time to film a reality show.

Luke Bryan’s Mom Says She’d Be Okay With Having a Reality Show

Bryan’s mom, LeClaire Bryan, is a boisterous character fans adore. In June, she and Caroline were interviewed in front of a live audience for the “Got It From My Momma” podcast.

During that appearance, podcast host Jennifer Vickery Smith asked them both about the possibility of a reality show in the future.

LeClaire immediately answered, “Somewhere down the line, we probably would. ‘Cause we get along so good, and we just love being together. Why not do something fun?”

But her daughter-in-law was less enthusiastic about the idea.

“Well, I don’t know,” Caroline interjected. “We’re just so super – when Luke’s not on the road or doing his stuff, we’re super private.”

“Everybody tells us, ‘Man, y’all suck at Instagram,’ because we don’t constantly do those selfies,” she continued. “If we ever did something like that, it would be a big step that we’re not totally comfortable with.”

Caroline also said during that interview that she was initially scared about her husband becoming a judge on “American Idol,” but that it obviously all turned out fine.