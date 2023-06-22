‘Idol’ Star Megan Danielle Gets Choked Up Performing at Church: ‘I Heard God’

Singer Megan Danielle battled self-doubt throughout her journey on season 21 of “American Idol,” but advanced all the way to the finale, coming in second place behind winner Iam Tongi. Though the 20-year-old runner-up told the celebrity judges she’d learned to believe in herself through the show, she’s shared on social media that she’s struggled over the last month trying to navigate life after “Idol.”

But Danielle says heading back to sing at her hometown church on June 18, 2023, provided a deeply meaningful moment that got her choked up while she performed for the congregation.

“I heard God telling me everything was going to be okay,” she wrote on Instagram the following day, sharing a video of the words she sang that shifted everything for her.

Megan Danielle Says Words of Worship Song Touched Her Deeply

Danielle has experienced lots of high points over the last month, including appearing on “Good Morning America” and “Live With Kelly and Mark” in New York City, reuniting with some of her castmates for the “19 Takeover” concert in Nashville and watching her first single, “Dream Girl,” climb the charts. She’s also shared on social media that there have been some low points, but that she keeps leaning into her faith whenever she’s feeling down.

“I’ve been struggling a bit,” she wrote over a TikTok video on June 9, which she also uploaded to Instagram, showing her getting ready for bed as “Dream Girl” played in the background.

“And it’s okay if you are too,” she continued. “God is working on something greater that we could ever imagine. Just be patient! This was a sign you were meant to see… You’re so close to your dreams.”

Over the weekend, Danielle says she received that same message while performing at Freedom Church in her hometown of Acworth, Georgia. She shared a brief video of her performing via Instagram, singing two lines of the song “Firm Foundation (He Won’t)” by Cody Carnes and Maverick City Music.

“I was leading this song yesterday at my church and boy did I almost lose it,” Danielle wrote. “I heard God telling me everything was going to be okay in just these couple of lines… 🤍 I’m going to make it through and so are you!”

The lines that Danielle can be heard singing in the video are: “Rain came, wind blew / But my house was built on You / I’m safe with You / I’m gonna make it through”

“Idol” finalist MaryBeth Byrd, who became one of Danielle’s best friends on the show, commented, “I’m so in awe of you. Keep on 🤍”

Fellow contestant Paige Anne wrote, “megan you’re so amazing ily”

Megan Danielle Wants to Sing Christian & Country Music

On “American Idol,” Danielle was vocal about her deep faith from the moment she first stood in front of “Idol” judges Luke Bryan, Katie Perry and Lionel Richie. She chose to sing a song by Christian pop star and “Idol” alum Lauren Daigle for them, unaware that the star — one of her own idols — was right outside the door, about to walk in to accompany her on the tune. The audition has been viewed on YouTube by over 1.3 million people and Daigle returned for the season finale to sing a duet with Danielle.

“Lauren is amazing,” Danielle told TV Insider after the finale. “I always looked up to her. Getting the chance to sing with her was awesome because she is the type of artist I want to be.”

Danielle is slated to perform next at the Alive Festival in mid-July, a three-day music festival in Atwood, Ohio, where Daigle is one of the headliners. On June 21, she shared a behind-the-scenes music video of the making of “Dream Girl.”

Right now, Danielle told TV Insider, she’s trying to figure out her next steps to the kind of artist she wants to be.

“I see myself as a country and Christian artist, but I don’t want to label myself as one thing,” she said. “I love both. I want to find a way to make it all work.”