Former ‘American Idol’ Producer Faces Second Sexual Assault Lawsuit

For the second time in less than a week, a former “American Idol” producer has been hit with a sexual assault lawsuit. As reported by TMZ, Nigel Lythgoe has been sued by two additional people. The lawsuit alleges that Lythgoe sexually assaulted and harassed two contestants 20 years ago on a reality competition show.

In the complaint filed on January 2, Lythgoe is alleged to have committed the assaults while filming “All American Girl.” The series, which ran a singular season in 2003, featured 45 women competing in a multi-faceted talent show. According to the lawsuit, “In 2003, Plaintiffs were contestants on an all-female reality competition television show – “AAG.” The show was filmed in Los Angeles, California. Filming commenced in January 2003 and the finale was filmed in or around May 2003.”

The plaintiffs allege that Lythgoe operated a hostile working environment. “On one occasion, Defendant N.L. was on set while Plaintiffs were filming and dressed in dance costumes. Defendant N.L. walked around the set and dressing rooms and openly swatted and groped Plaintiffs’ and other contestants’ buttocks.”

Inside The Lawsuit Against Former ‘American Idol’ Producer Nigel Lythgoe

According to the complaint, the alleged assaults took place in May 2003. The plaintiffs depict a wrap party held by the “All American Girl” production team. “Defendant N.L. made sexual advances on Plaintiff K.G and K.N. Plaintiffs rejected the advances but Defendant N.L. persisted and continued making advances,” the suit reads.

The lawsuit was filed to the Los Angeles Superior Court by lawyers at LA’s Arias Sanguinetti Wang & Team. “At one point, Defendant N.L. lifted his sweater over Plaintiff K.G.’s head and engulfed her in his sweater, attempting to kiss her and pushing her body close to his,” it adds. “Plaintiff K.G. again rejected the kiss and scrambled to release herself from his grasp.”

According to Deadline, sources have confirmed that Nigel Lythgoe is confirmed to be the defendant.”At one point, Defendant N.L. lifted his sweater over Plaintiff K.G.’s head and engulfed her in his sweater, attempting to kiss her and pushing her body close to his. Plaintiff K.G. again rejected the kiss and scrambled to release herself from his grasp.”

“Later that night, Defendant N.L. pinned Plaintiff K.N. against a grand piano in the house. Pushed himself against her body, and forced his mouth and tongue onto her despite her numerous statements telling him not to and attempts to pull her face away from his,” the 14-page document adds. “When Plaintiff K.G. saw this and protested, Defendant N.L. finally surrendered.”

Paula Abdul Details Her Alleged Assault

This is the second time that Lythgoe has been sued in less than a week. In a lawsuit filed on December 29, Paula Abdul alleged a two-pronged assault committed by Lythgoe. She accused the former “American Idol” producer of sexual assault during the filming of an early season of the singing competition.

“Lythgoe shoved Abdul against the wall, then grabbed her genitals and breasts, and began shoving his tongue down her throat,” the lawsuit alleged. “Abdul attempted to push Lythgoe away from her. When the doors to the elevator for her door opened, Abdul ran out of the elevator and to her hotel room. Abdul quickly called one of her representatives in tears to inform them of the assault.”

In addition to the alleged assault on the set of “American Idol,” Abdul also accuses Lythgoe of a 2015 assault as well. After accepting an invitation into Lythgoe’s home, Abdul alleges that he became aggressive. “Toward the end of the evening, Lythgoe forced himself on top of Abdul while she was seated on his couch and attempted to kiss her while proclaiming that the two would make an excellent ‘power couple,’” the suit alleged. “Abdul pushed Lythgoe off of her, explaining that she was not interested in his advances and immediately left.”

In a statement made to TMZ, Lythgoe denies the assault. “To say that I am shocked and saddened by the allegations made against me by Paula Abdul is a wild understatement,” he said. “For more than two decades, Paula and I have interacted as dear — and entirely platonic — friends and colleagues.”